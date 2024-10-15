Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more

- October 15, 2024 10:40Preeti Dubey is next
Preeti Dubey goes unsold
- October 15, 2024 10:38Jyoti is the first player
Jyoti is the first player with a base price of 10 lakhs.
- October 15, 2024 10:26The Auction begins
The historic Women’s Hockey India League auction begins.
- October 15, 2024 09:44Know the teams
- October 15, 2024 09:40Live-streaming info
- October 15, 2024 09:34All you need to know about the auctions
- October 15, 2024 09:34Base price categories
Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves.
- October 15, 2024 09:28Player Pool
The auction will feature over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.
India’s top women’s hockey stars, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women’s player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami have registered for the auction.
- October 15, 2024 09:28Where to watch Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE stream?
The auction, will also be live-streamed on the newly launched Hockey India League YouTube channel. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.
- October 15, 2024 09:25Where to watch Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction on television?
The Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 auction will be broadcast on DD Sports.
- October 15, 2024 09:20When will Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction begin?
The Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 auction will begin at 10 am IST on Tuesday, October 15.
- October 15, 2024 09:13Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the historic auction for the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League, which will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.
