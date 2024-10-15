Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more

October 15, 2024 09:28

Player Pool

The auction will feature over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.

India’s top women’s hockey stars, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women’s player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami have registered for the auction.