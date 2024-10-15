MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more

HIL Auction 2024-25: Follow all the Live coverage from the historic Women’s Hockey India League 2024 auction happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Updated : Oct 15, 2024 10:44 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Hockey India League 2024 auction ahead of the historic inaugural season. 

  • October 15, 2024 10:40
    Preeti Dubey is next

    Preeti Dubey goes unsold

  • October 15, 2024 10:38
    Jyoti is the first player

    Jyoti is the first player with a base price of 10 lakhs. 

  • October 15, 2024 10:26
    The Auction begins

    The historic Women’s Hockey India League auction begins. 

  • October 15, 2024 10:00
    Complete list of men’s squads of all eight HIL franchises

    Hockey India League 2024-25 Teams: Complete list of men’s squads of all eight HIL franchises

    Here’s a look at the complete squads of the men’s franchises ahead of the Hockey India League 2024-25 season.

  • October 15, 2024 09:44
    Know the teams

    Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 to feature four teams, two more to join next season

    The inaugural season of the women’s edition of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.

  • October 15, 2024 09:40
    Live-streaming info

    Women’s Hockey India League Auction 2024-25: When, where to watch, live streaming info

    Here is everything you need to know about the auction for the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League which will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

  • October 15, 2024 09:34
    All you need to know about the auctions

    Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more

    The players’ auction for the 2024-25 season of the Hockey India League (HIL) is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

  • October 15, 2024 09:34
    Base price categories

    Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves.

  • October 15, 2024 09:28
    Player Pool

    The auction will feature over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.

    India’s top women’s hockey stars, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women’s player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami have registered for the auction.

  • October 15, 2024 09:28
    Where to watch Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE stream?

    The auction, will also be live-streamed on the newly launched Hockey India League YouTube channel. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

  • October 15, 2024 09:25
    Where to watch Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction on television?

    The Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 auction will be broadcast on DD Sports.

  • October 15, 2024 09:20
    When will Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction begin?

    The Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 auction will begin at 10 am IST on Tuesday, October 15.

  • October 15, 2024 09:13
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the historic auction for the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League, which will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

