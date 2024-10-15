MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League Women's Auction 2024-25: Vandana Katariya bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 10.5 lakh

India international Vandana Katariya was roped in by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 10.5 lakh during the women’s Hockey India League auction in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 10:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England’s Laura Unsworth, right, competes for the ball with India’s Vandana Katariya during the group stage match between England and India in the Women’s Hockey World Cup at the at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, Saturday July 21, 2018.
FILE PHOTO: England's Laura Unsworth, right, competes for the ball with India's Vandana Katariya during the group stage match between England and India in the Women's Hockey World Cup at the at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, Saturday July 21, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Laura Unsworth, right, competes for the ball with India’s Vandana Katariya during the group stage match between England and India in the Women’s Hockey World Cup at the at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, Saturday July 21, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

India international Vandana Katariya was roped in by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 10.5 lakh during the women’s Hockey India League auction in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old veteran was the franchise’s first buy in the auction and will be adding a lot of expertise and firepower to the side’s frontline. The forward first showed promise after she emerged as India’s top-scorer in the 2013 Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup with five goals, which helped her side clinch the bronze medal.

Vandana was part of the 2014 Asian Games bronze medal-winning Indian side, and also represented the country in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Moreover, she became the first-ever Indian woman to score a hat-trick in hockey at the Olympics which she did against South Africa to help India qualify for the quarterfinals.

With more than 300 international caps, which includes appearances in both the junior and senior sides, Vandana stands as the most-capped Indian woman hockey player.

