Odisha Warriors, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse

The Hockey India League (HIL) women’s auction for the 2024-25 season was held in Delhi on October 15. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Odisha Warriors.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (women) full squad Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary (Rs 16 lakh), Claire Colwil (Rs 13 lakh, Australia) Midfielders: Neha Goyal (Rs 10 lakh) Forwards: Freeke Georgette Marie (Rs 10 lakh, Netherlands), Annu (Rs 10 lakh) Goalkeepers: Jocelyn Bartram (Rs 15 lakh, Australia) Squad strength: 6 Overseas players: 3 Remaining purse: Rs 141 lakh