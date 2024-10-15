MagazineBuy Print

Odisha Warriors, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse

Women’s HIL Auction 2024-25: Here is the list of players bought by Odisha Warriors on October 15 in Delhi and the full women’s squad.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 10:47 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ishika Chaudhary of India celebrates scoring their first goal during the FIH Pro League Women’s match between Germany and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 1, 2024 in London, England.
Ishika Chaudhary of India celebrates scoring their first goal during the FIH Pro League Women’s match between Germany and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 1, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ishika Chaudhary of India celebrates scoring their first goal during the FIH Pro League Women's match between Germany and India at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on June 1, 2024 in London, England.

The Hockey India League (HIL) women’s auction for the 2024-25 season was held in Delhi on October 15. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Odisha Warriors.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (women) full squad
Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary (Rs 16 lakh), Claire Colwil (Rs 13 lakh, Australia)
Midfielders: Neha Goyal (Rs 10 lakh)
Forwards: Freeke Georgette Marie (Rs 10 lakh, Netherlands), Annu (Rs 10 lakh)
Goalkeepers: Jocelyn Bartram (Rs 15 lakh, Australia)
Squad strength: 6
Overseas players: 3
Remaining purse: Rs 141 lakh

