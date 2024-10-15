Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Ishika Chaudhary becomes first player to go under the hammer

Ishika Chaudhary became the first player to be picked during the Hockey India League 2024-25 women’s auction in Delhi on Tuesday.
Odisha Warriors bought Ishika, a defender, for Rs 16 lakh.
The auction featured over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.
More to follow....
