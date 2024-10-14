Women’s Hockey India League Auction 2024-25: When, where to watch, live streaming info

The auction for the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

The maiden edition of the women’s tournament will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams owned by Resolute Sports and BC Jindal Group to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.

The four teams are Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana), Shrachi Rahr Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors.

Player Pool

The auction will feature over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.

India’s top women’s hockey stars, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women’s player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami have registered for the auction.

When will Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction begin?

The Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 auction will begin at 10 am IST on Tuesday, October 15.

Where to watch Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction on television?

The Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 auction will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where to watch Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE stream?

The auction, will also be live-streamed on the newly launched Hockey India League YouTube channel. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.