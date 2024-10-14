MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Hockey India League Auction 2024-25: When, where to watch, live streaming info

The inaugural season of the women’s edition of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 21:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Salima Tete, right, celebrates with her team player after scoring a goal against Canada during the Women’s Pool A hockey match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Salima Tete, right, celebrates with her team player after scoring a goal against Canada during the Women’s Pool A hockey match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Salima Tete, right, celebrates with her team player after scoring a goal against Canada during the Women’s Pool A hockey match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The auction for the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

The maiden edition of the women’s tournament will feature a total of four teams, with two additional teams owned by Resolute Sports and BC Jindal Group to be introduced in the tournament’s second season.

The four teams are Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana), Shrachi Rahr Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors.

Player Pool

The auction will feature over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.

India’s top women’s hockey stars, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women’s player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami have registered for the auction.

When will Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction begin?

The Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 auction will begin at 10 am IST on Tuesday, October 15.

Where to watch Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction on television?

The Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 auction will be broadcast on  DD Sports.

Where to watch Women’s Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE stream?

The auction, will also be live-streamed on the newly launched  Hockey India League YouTube channel. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

Related Topics

Hockey India League /

Hockey India League 2024 /

Odisha Warriors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Impact Player rule scrapped for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, retained for IPL 2025
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Women’s Hockey India League Auction 2024-25: When, where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: PAK 0/0; Muneeba, Aliya begin run chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s latest 400m prospect Tushar Manna has miles to run before he rests
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W ODI series schedule: India to take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad; Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Women’s Hockey India League Auction 2024-25: When, where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 to feature four teams, two more to join next season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajinder joins Hyderabad Toofans for 23 lakhs; Yuvraj Walmiki goes unsold; Belgium’s Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club at 40 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Live-streaming info, when and where to watch HIL auction day 2?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: Harmanpreet costliest, other national players go for big money on day one of auction
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Impact Player rule scrapped for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, retained for IPL 2025
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Women’s Hockey India League Auction 2024-25: When, where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: PAK 0/0; Muneeba, Aliya begin run chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s latest 400m prospect Tushar Manna has miles to run before he rests
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W ODI series schedule: India to take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad; Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment