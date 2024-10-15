MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities

 PSV Eindhoven supporters have been banned from this month’s Champions League clash at Paris St Germain by French authorities because of previous disturbances, the Dutch club said.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 16:26 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
PSV Eindhoven fans in the stands. (File Photo)
PSV Eindhoven fans in the stands. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

PSV Eindhoven fans in the stands. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 PSV Eindhoven supporters have been banned from this month’s Champions League clash at Paris St Germain by French authorities because of previous disturbances, the Dutch club said.

PSV said in a statement on Monday that the decision was unexpected, adding that 2,000 of their fans who had already purchased tickets for the October 22 match will be refunded.

“There is a total travel ban for PSV supporters to and within Paris,” the Eredivisie club added.

READ | AFCON 2025: Libya blames Nigeria for postponement of Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

“Despite the fact that PSV had no penalties outstanding, French police are citing past disturbances with supporters ... there are also some domestic security issues at play.”

PSV and RC Lens fans threw objects at each other during a 1-1 draw last October. The Dutch club were also ordered to play one European game without their away fans in 2022 after crowd trouble during a 1-0 loss at Arsenal.

PSV has one point from two matches in the Champions League, while PSG has three.

Related Topics

PSV Eindhoven /

PSG

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Bidding wars aplenty, teams starting to shape up
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities
    Reuters
  3. Odisha Warriors, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh Cricket Board suspends head coach Hathurusingha
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League, Women’s Auction 2024-25 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Champions League: PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities
    Reuters
  2. Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal women’s team manager 
    AP
  3. AFCON 2025: Libya blames Nigeria for postponement of Africa Cup of Nations qualifier
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Paolo Maldini’s son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Brazil trusting local players as under-pressure Argentina faces rising Bolivia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Bidding wars aplenty, teams starting to shape up
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities
    Reuters
  3. Odisha Warriors, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh Cricket Board suspends head coach Hathurusingha
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League, Women’s Auction 2024-25 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment