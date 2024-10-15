MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Pressure on Pakistan as England aims strong start

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE updates of Day 1 of the second Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Updated : Oct 15, 2024 09:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s players celebrate after winning the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 11, 2024.
England’s players celebrate after winning the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s players celebrate after winning the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from Day 1 of the second Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

PREVIEW

Returning England captain Ben Stokes said on Monday he hopes a reused pitch for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan will play into the tourists’ hands rather than the spin-heavy hosts.

Desperate to level the three-match series after an innings and 47-run defeat on Friday, Pakistan named three spinners in four changes from the first Test.

In a rare move, Pakistan -- which has now gone winless in 11 home Tests since February 2021 -- decided to use the same flat surface on which England piled up 823-7 declared in reply to its 556 all out.

“If you look at the way that the first Test played out, if another wicket like that was produced, maybe that gives us more of an advantage,” said Stokes, back in the side after missing the first Test with a hamstring injury.

Read full preview HERE

PAK VS ENG 2nd TEST - MATCH DETAILS

When will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test take place?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin on Tuesday, October 15.

Where will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test be held?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

What time will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live telecast in India?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will not be telecast live in India.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming in India?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

PLAYING XI
PAKISTAN
Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood.
ENGLAND
Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett,⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (C), ⁠Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, ⁠Jack Leach, ⁠Shoaib Bashir.

