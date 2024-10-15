MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 2nd Test: When and where to watch England tour of Pakistan 2024; match details, full squads

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Here are all the match and live telecast details ahead of the second Test between Pakistan and England, which starts from Tuesday in Multan. 

Published : Oct 15, 2024 07:31 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s captain Ben Stokes attends a practice session at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 14, 2024, on the eve of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England.
England’s captain Ben Stokes attends a practice session at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 14, 2024, on the eve of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s captain Ben Stokes attends a practice session at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 14, 2024, on the eve of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England. | Photo Credit: AFP

The second Test between Pakistan and England will get underway at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan on Tuesday.

England has started the three-match Test series on a high, winning the first Test by an innings and 47 runs, which puts all the pressure on the home team.

The English have a further advantage in the second Test after captain Ben Stokes was declared fit to play after the latter missed the first Test due to a hamstring injury.

Before this Test series, Pakistan suffered a humbling 0-2 defeat at home against Bangladesh, while England enjoyed a successful home summer, having beaten West Indies 3-0 and vanquished Sri Lanka 2-1.

Pakistan languishes at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings with 16 points from eight matches. England is fourth after racking up 93 points from 17 games.

PAK VS ENG 2nd TEST - MATCH DETAILS

When will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test take place?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin on Tuesday, October 15.

Where will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test be held?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

What time will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live telecast in India?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will not be telecast live in India.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming in India?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

PLAYING XI
PAKISTAN
Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood.
ENGLAND
Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett,⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (C), ⁠Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, ⁠Jack Leach, ⁠Shoaib Bashir.

