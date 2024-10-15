MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win against Belgium

The result was France’s second win in as many games in this international break, despite it being minus skipper Kylian Mbappe, who was allowed to sit out the matches following a recent thigh injury.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 02:24 IST , BRUSSELS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
France’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League, group match against Belgium.
France’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League, group match against Belgium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League, group match against Belgium. | Photo Credit: AP

Randal Kolo Muani of Paris Saint-Germain scored twice as France again won in the absence of Kylian Mbappe on Monday, beating Belgium 2-1 away in the UEFA Nations League.

Kolo Muani’s opener from the penalty spot in the 35th minute at the King Baudouin Stadium was cancelled out by Lois Openda in first-half stoppage time.

But Kolo Muani, who has had a difficult start to the season with his club, then headed in the winner just after the hour mark.

France, who saw Belgium’s Youri Tielemans squander an early spot-kick, held on with 10 men after stand-in captain Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off late on.

The result was France’s second win in as many games in this international break, despite it being minus skipper Mbappe, who was allowed to sit out the matches following a recent thigh injury.

It remains to be seen if the Real Madrid star will be back for the last Nations League group games next month when France can secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Winner of the Nations League in 2021, France is second in Group A2 with nine points, one point behind Italy, who defeated Israel 4-1 on Monday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Belgium vs France highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25

The French are also five points better off than Belgium in third place, with the top two in each group advancing to the last eight next March.

Belgium was missing its own captain and talisman, as Kevin De Bruyne was absent just as he had been for last Thursday’s 2-2 draw in Italy.

Tielemans, of Aston Villa, wore the armband but he passed up the chance to put Belgium ahead midway through the first half, blazing over with a penalty after Openda had been fouled in the box by William Saliba.

France then won a penalty of its own as Wout Faes touched the ball with his arm in the area and Kolo Muani confidently fired in from the spot.

Openda headed in a Timothy Castagne cross to restore parity just before the interval, and France was denied a second goal approaching the hour mark when a Manu Kone strike was disallowed for a Kolo Muani handball in the build-up.

But Kolo Muani, who is not a first-choice starter at PSG, got the winner on 62 minutes when he rose to head in an inviting Lucas Digne cross.

Tchouameni was shown a second yellow card quarter of an hour from time for tripping Tielemans as the Belgian player advanced on goal, but the visitor held on.

Related stories

Related Topics

Randal Kolo Muani /

France /

Belgium /

Lois Openda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win against Belgium
    AFP
  2. BEL vs FRA Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beats Belgium 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 2?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25 Teams: Complete list of men’s squads of all eight HIL franchises
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win against Belgium
    AFP
  2. BEL vs FRA Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beats Belgium 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cameroon beats Kenya, qualifies for Africa Cup of Nations 2025
    Reuters
  4. Tests show no major injury to Lamine Yamal after leaving Spain squad with muscle problem
    AP
  5. Belgium vs France LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: Preview; Predicted lineups; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win against Belgium
    AFP
  2. BEL vs FRA Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beats Belgium 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 2?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25 Teams: Complete list of men’s squads of all eight HIL franchises
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment