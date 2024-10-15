UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win against Belgium

Randal Kolo Muani of Paris Saint-Germain scored twice as France again won in the absence of Kylian Mbappe on Monday, beating Belgium 2-1 away in the UEFA Nations League.

Kolo Muani’s opener from the penalty spot in the 35th minute at the King Baudouin Stadium was cancelled out by Lois Openda in first-half stoppage time.

But Kolo Muani, who has had a difficult start to the season with his club, then headed in the winner just after the hour mark.

France, who saw Belgium’s Youri Tielemans squander an early spot-kick, held on with 10 men after stand-in captain Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off late on.

The result was France’s second win in as many games in this international break, despite it being minus skipper Mbappe, who was allowed to sit out the matches following a recent thigh injury.

It remains to be seen if the Real Madrid star will be back for the last Nations League group games next month when France can secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Winner of the Nations League in 2021, France is second in Group A2 with nine points, one point behind Italy, who defeated Israel 4-1 on Monday.

The French are also five points better off than Belgium in third place, with the top two in each group advancing to the last eight next March.

Belgium was missing its own captain and talisman, as Kevin De Bruyne was absent just as he had been for last Thursday’s 2-2 draw in Italy.

Tielemans, of Aston Villa, wore the armband but he passed up the chance to put Belgium ahead midway through the first half, blazing over with a penalty after Openda had been fouled in the box by William Saliba.

France then won a penalty of its own as Wout Faes touched the ball with his arm in the area and Kolo Muani confidently fired in from the spot.

Openda headed in a Timothy Castagne cross to restore parity just before the interval, and France was denied a second goal approaching the hour mark when a Manu Kone strike was disallowed for a Kolo Muani handball in the build-up.

But Kolo Muani, who is not a first-choice starter at PSG, got the winner on 62 minutes when he rose to head in an inviting Lucas Digne cross.

Tchouameni was shown a second yellow card quarter of an hour from time for tripping Tielemans as the Belgian player advanced on goal, but the visitor held on.