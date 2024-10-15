Scotland vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play? Preview; Predicted lineups

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez hailed his squad’s improved depth, competitiveness, and preparation following its Euro 2024 quarterfinal exit.
Portugal strolled past Poland on Saturday to maintain its perfect Nations League start and will hope to close out this international break with a positive result against struggling Scotland.
Portugal dominated Poland as Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitor 2-0 up at the break. Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back, but Jan Bednarek’s own goal made it 3-1 to the visitor.
Portugal exited the European Championship in a penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarter-finals, but Martinez said its focus was now firmly on building towards the World Cup in 2026.
Portugal continues to set the pace in League A Group One with nine points, three points clear of Croatia while Scotland is languishing at the bottom with three defeats in three.
-Reuters
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Scotland: Gordon(gk), Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, McLean, Gilmour, Doak, McTominay, Christie, Adams
Portugal: Costa(gk) Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Silva, R. Neves, Jota, Fernandes, Leao, Ronaldo
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
