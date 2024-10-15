MagazineBuy Print

Scotland vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play? Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match to be played at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 12:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal is leading its group with nine points, three points clear of Croatia in second.
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal is leading its group with nine points, three points clear of Croatia in second. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AP

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez hailed his squad’s improved depth, competitiveness, and preparation following its Euro 2024 quarterfinal exit.

Portugal strolled past Poland on Saturday to maintain its perfect Nations League start and will hope to close out this international break with a positive result against struggling Scotland.

Portugal dominated Poland as Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitor 2-0 up at the break. Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back, but Jan Bednarek’s own goal made it 3-1 to the visitor.

ALSO READ | Portugal coach Martinez praises squad’s progress since Euro 2024 exit

Portugal exited the European Championship in a penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarter-finals, but Martinez said its focus was now firmly on building towards the World Cup in 2026.

Portugal continues to set the pace in League A Group One with nine points, three points clear of Croatia while Scotland is languishing at the bottom with three defeats in three.

-Reuters

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Scotland: Gordon(gk), Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, McLean, Gilmour, Doak, McTominay, Christie, Adams

Portugal: Costa(gk) Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Silva, R. Neves, Jota, Fernandes, Leao, Ronaldo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST, on Wednesday, October 16 at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
Where to watch the Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be SonyLiv app and website.

