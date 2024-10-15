MagazineBuy Print

Israel vs France UEFA Nations League match to be played with fans and in ‘usual conditions’

After the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7 last year, the national football team of Israel has played in Kosovo and Andorra last November.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 19:17 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AP
Israel lost 1-4 to Italy in their previous UEFA Nations League game on Monday.
Israel lost 1-4 to Italy in their previous UEFA Nations League game on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Israel lost 1-4 to Italy in their previous UEFA Nations League game on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Israel’s UEFA Nations League match against host France next month will take place in “usual conditions,” French authorities said Tuesday, a day after Italy hosted Israel in the same competition without incident despite security concerns.

Laurent Nunez, the Paris police prefect, said in a statement that the match at the Stade de France on November 14 will be played “under the usual conditions for a Nations League match and will of course be open to the public.”

Italy beat Israel 4-1 in the Nations League on Monday, with the game being played against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has spread to Lebanon after more than a year-long war in Gaza.

ALSO READ: PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities

It was the first match Israel has played outside neutral Hungary this year. After the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7 last year, the national football team played in Kosovo and Andorra last November.

All Israel matches since then have been in Hungary, including last month’s game against Belgium in the Nations League after the Belgian Football Association refused to host the game for security reasons.

Israel /

UEFA Nations League

