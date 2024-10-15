Israel’s UEFA Nations League match against host France next month will take place in “usual conditions,” French authorities said Tuesday, a day after Italy hosted Israel in the same competition without incident despite security concerns.
Laurent Nunez, the Paris police prefect, said in a statement that the match at the Stade de France on November 14 will be played “under the usual conditions for a Nations League match and will of course be open to the public.”
Italy beat Israel 4-1 in the Nations League on Monday, with the game being played against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has spread to Lebanon after more than a year-long war in Gaza.
ALSO READ: PSV fans banned from PSG game by French authorities
It was the first match Israel has played outside neutral Hungary this year. After the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7 last year, the national football team played in Kosovo and Andorra last November.
All Israel matches since then have been in Hungary, including last month’s game against Belgium in the Nations League after the Belgian Football Association refused to host the game for security reasons.
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs WI, 2nd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Sri lanka wins toss, elects to bat v West Indies
- Israel vs France UEFA Nations League match to be played with fans and in ‘usual conditions’
- Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Patna Pirates match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11
- England vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: West Indies wins the toss, opts to bowl against England; Lineups out soon
- PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Debutant Ghulam scores century to keep Pakistan in command against England on Day 1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE