Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR

- October 15, 2024 23:55The standings in Group A1
- October 15, 2024 23:29HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played: 16
Portugal: 9
France: 4
Draws: 3
- October 15, 2024 23:19Lots of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal’s boss
- October 15, 2024 23:05PORTUGAL STARTING XI
Costa(gk), Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Mendes, Fernandes, Palihinha, Vitinha, Conceicao, Jota, Ronaldo
- October 15, 2024 23:04SCOTLAND STARTING XI
Gordon(gk), Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, Gilmour, McLean, Christie, McTominay, Doak, Adams
- October 15, 2024 23:03LINEUPS OUT!!
- October 15, 2024 22:47PREVIEW
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez hailed his squad’s improved depth, competitiveness, and preparation following its Euro 2024 quarterfinal exit.
Portugal strolled past Poland on Saturday to maintain its perfect Nations League start and will hope to close out this international break with a positive result against struggling Scotland.
Portugal dominated Poland as Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitor 2-0 up at the break. Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back, but Jan Bednarek’s own goal made it 3-1 to the visitor.
Portugal exited the European Championship in a penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarter-finals, but Martinez said its focus was now firmly on building towards the World Cup in 2026.
Portugal continues to set the pace in League A Group One with nine points, three points clear of Croatia while Scotland is languishing at the bottom with three defeats in three.
- October 15, 2024 22:47PREDICTED LINEUPS
Scotland: Gordon(gk), Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, McLean, Gilmour, Doak, McTominay, Christie, Adams
Portugal: Costa(gk) Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Silva, R. Neves, Jota, Fernandes, Leao, Ronaldo
- October 15, 2024 22:47LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST, on Wednesday, October 16 at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be SonyLiv app and website.
