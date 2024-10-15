MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR

SCO vs POR LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match being played at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow.

Updated : Oct 16, 2024 00:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match being played at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow.

  • October 15, 2024 23:55
    The standings in Group A1

    Screenshot 2024-10-15 233038.png

  • October 15, 2024 23:43
    Find out what happened last time Portugal faced Scotland

    UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo, Fernandes on target as Portugal beats Scotland

    Portugal beat Scotland 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League group stage match at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon on Saturday.

  • October 15, 2024 23:29
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Played: 16

    Portugal: 9

    France: 4

    Draws: 3

  • October 15, 2024 23:19
    Lots of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal’s boss

    UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo termed ‘unique’ by Portugal boss Martinez ahead of Scotland clash

    Portugal has won all three of its games in Nations League Group A1, and three more points in Glasgow will edge it to the brink of securing qualification for March’s quarterfinals.

  • October 15, 2024 23:05
    PORTUGAL STARTING XI

    Costa(gk), Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Mendes, Fernandes, Palihinha, Vitinha, Conceicao, Jota, Ronaldo

  • October 15, 2024 23:04
    SCOTLAND STARTING XI

    Gordon(gk), Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, Gilmour, McLean, Christie, McTominay, Doak, Adams

  • October 15, 2024 23:03
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • October 15, 2024 22:47
    PREVIEW

    Portugal coach Roberto Martinez hailed his squad’s improved depth, competitiveness, and preparation following its Euro 2024 quarterfinal exit.

    Portugal strolled past Poland on Saturday to maintain its perfect Nations League start and will hope to close out this international break with a positive result against struggling Scotland.

    Portugal dominated Poland as Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitor 2-0 up at the break. Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back, but Jan Bednarek’s own goal made it 3-1 to the visitor.

    Portugal exited the European Championship in a penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarter-finals, but Martinez said its focus was now firmly on building towards the World Cup in 2026.

    Portugal continues to set the pace in League A Group One with nine points, three points clear of Croatia while Scotland is languishing at the bottom with three defeats in three.

  • October 15, 2024 22:47
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Scotland: Gordon(gk), Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, McLean, Gilmour, Doak, McTominay, Christie, Adams

    Portugal: Costa(gk) Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes, Silva, R. Neves, Jota, Fernandes, Leao, Ronaldo

  • October 15, 2024 22:47
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Scotland vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST, on Wednesday, October 16 at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

    The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Portugal /

Scotland /

UEFA Nations League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thomas Tuchel set to become England manager: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI-W beats ENG-W by 6 wickets, advances to semifinals along with SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats England by 6 wickets, enters semifinals
    PTI
  5. Mbappe suspected of rape in Stockholm; Real Madrid star’s entourage says allegations ‘completely false’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Israel vs France UEFA Nations League match to be played with fans and in ‘usual conditions’
    AP
  3. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play? Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani brace leads France to 2-1 win against Belgium
    AFP
  5. BEL vs FRA Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beats Belgium 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scotland vs Portugal LIVE score, UEFA Nations League: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in SCO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thomas Tuchel set to become England manager: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup: WI-W beats ENG-W by 6 wickets, advances to semifinals along with SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beats England by 6 wickets, enters semifinals
    PTI
  5. Mbappe suspected of rape in Stockholm; Real Madrid star’s entourage says allegations ‘completely false’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment