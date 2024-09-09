UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo, Fernandes on target as Portugal beats Scotland

Portugal beat Scotland 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League group stage match at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon on Saturday.
Scott McTominay broke the deadlock in the first half and gave the Scottish the lead early on. However, second half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo saw the Selecao record their second consecutive win in the tournament.
More to follow.
