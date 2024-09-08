MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former India coach Stimac set to receive over three crores as compensation from AIFF

The AIFF sacked Stimac in June, terminating his contract exactly a year before it was to expire in the wake of the side’s ouster from the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 18:57 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The 57-year-old Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was in last October given an extension until 2026 by the AIFF.
The 57-year-old Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was in last October given an extension until 2026 by the AIFF. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The 57-year-old Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was in last October given an extension until 2026 by the AIFF. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Igor Stimac and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have reached an agreement with the former men’s national team head coach set to receive USD 400,000 (approximately Rs 3.36 crore) after tax as compensation for being terminated from the job.

The AIFF sacked Stimac in June, terminating his contract exactly a year before it was to expire in the wake of the side’s ouster from the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw.

The sacking was followed by a bitter war of words between Stimac and the AIFF with the Croat threatening to sue the federation if it didn’t settle his dues within 10 days.

However, the two parties have now reached an agreement.

“The AIFF top brass has approved payment of USD 400,000 as compensation to settle the issue with AIFF,” a source privy to the development told PTI on Sunday.

It is quite a hefty amount for a federation that has struggled for funds in recent times and has reduced its competitions budget this year.

Earlier, AIFF had offered three months’ salary as compensation after his sacking but Stimac refused and went to FIFA last month claiming USD 920,000 (approximately Rs 7.72 crore) as two years’ salary from the country’s apex football body.

The 57-year-old Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was in last October given an extension until 2026 by the AIFF.

Stimac was given a condition that he would get an extension if the team made the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup -- a feat that has never been achieved. India finished last in the group when it participated in the continental showpiece in 2011 and 2015 editions.

Manolo Marquez replaced Stimac as the new Indian men’s team coach.

The former India coach had earlier rejected offers from the AIFF to settle for five and then 10 months’ salary.

Related Topics

Igor Stimac /

All India Football Federation /

AIFF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former India coach Stimac set to receive over three crores as compensation from AIFF
    PTI
  2. San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second
    AFP
  3. India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs NZ: Rain threatens to be spoilsport as Afghanistan takes on New Zealand in one-off Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Nations League: Calafiori misses Italy’s clash with Israel after injury in France game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former India coach Stimac set to receive over three crores as compensation from AIFF
    PTI
  2. UEFA Nations League: Grealish savours England redemption after ‘worst summer’
    AFP
  3. UEFA Nations League: Spain coach says players need to play for national team despite packed calendar
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Nigeria, Cameroon win after chaotic build-ups
    AFP
  5. England interim boss Carsley ‘respects’ divided opinions over national anthem row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former India coach Stimac set to receive over three crores as compensation from AIFF
    PTI
  2. San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second
    AFP
  3. India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs NZ: Rain threatens to be spoilsport as Afghanistan takes on New Zealand in one-off Test
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Nations League: Calafiori misses Italy’s clash with Israel after injury in France game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment