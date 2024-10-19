ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan Sporting looks to break duck at home against rising Kerala Blasters

Debutant Mohammedan Sporting Club will seek its first home win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts Kerala Blasters FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Both teams are hungry for victory but for Mohammedan, this game is crucial, as it desperately needs its first home win of the season, and the visiting Blasters aren’t going to make it easy.

Mohammedan enters this game after a 0-3 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby. Andrey Chernyshov’s men have managed four points from their first four games, leaving them 10th on the points table.

With two winless home results already, a victory against the Blasters can prevent it from joining the likes of Jamshedpur FC, East Bengal, and Punjab FC as teams without a home win in their first three games this season.

For the Blasters, an away fixture has thrown up defensive challenges. Their last nine trips on the road have seen them concede at least one goal in each game, managing just one win.

A victory on Sunday would not only break that trend but also mark a significant milestone, bringing them their third consecutive win in Kolkata, an unprecedented feat in their history.

Their last two visits to Kolkata were fruitful, with a 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan and a 2-1 win against East Bengal. A victory on Sunday would strengthen their chances of getting into the top-six and signal their intent for the rest of the season.

Sunday’s match will be the first face-off between Mohammedan and the Blasters in the ISL.

Mohammedan’s head coach Andrey Chernyshov gave an in-depth analysis of the Blasters set-up, but expressed confidence that his team is ready for the challenge.

“After a break we started our work for the game. Kerala Blasters are a good and strong team. They have players who have played for a long time in the ISL. This season they are doing well now.

“They are really good in attack because they score every match. It doesn’t matter if they play home or away because they score. We need to be ready for that. We worked in the training about it. We’ll be ready for this situation tomorrow on the ground,” Chernyshov said in the pre-match press conference.

Blasters’ head coach Mikael Stahre admitted that Mohammedan is hungry for success. He insisted that his side will follow its tactical plan appropriately to get a positive outcome on Sunday.

“Firstly all the ISL games are competitive. So we have to be humble and organised. They have the hunger and we have a lot of that too.

“My job is to prepare tactical things and pass on the energy and instructions to players. We have been practicing well during the international break. We are looking forward to win the game,” Stahre said.