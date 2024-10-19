MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-2 MCFC; Van Nieff doubles the lead for the Islanders

FCG vs MCFC LIVE score: Catch the updates from the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Updated : Oct 19, 2024 17:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aakash Sangwan and Lallianzuala Chhangte in action during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai city FC.
Aakash Sangwan and Lallianzuala Chhangte in action during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai city FC. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL Media
infoIcon

Aakash Sangwan and Lallianzuala Chhangte in action during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai city FC. | Photo Credit: Adimazes/ISL Media

LINEUPS

FC Goa: Kattimani(gk), Udanta Singh, Onaindia, Gupta, Sangwan, Borges, McHugh, Boris, Herrera, Fernandes, Sadiku

Mumbai City FC: Lachenpa (gk), Hmingthan, Mehtab, Tiri, Rodrigues, Van Nieff, Manzorro, Vikram, Fernandes, Chhangte, Karelis

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry when they square off here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The decade-long-plus back-and-forth between the neighbouring adversaries has seen one-sided thrashings, Mumbai City swooping for Goa’s talents – the latest being former Goa captain Brandon Fernandes -- and a spy-gate scandal.

Last season’s semifinal gave birth to the ‘Heist of the Fatorda’ when Mumbai City struck three goals in stoppage time to overturn a 0-2 deficit in the first leg, which gave several Goa players and staff sleepless nights, according to its head coach Manolo Marquez.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL: Jhingan, McHugh return as Goa looks to win West Coast derby against Mumbai City FC

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST, on Saturday, October 19 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.
Where to watch the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network. The match will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

FC Goa /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-2 MCFC; Van Nieff doubles the lead for the Islanders
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 to be held from November 5 to 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Tamil Nadu declares on 674/6 vs Delhi; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores fifty vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-2 MCFC; Van Nieff doubles the lead for the Islanders
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: What happened the last time East Bengal faced Mohun Bagan?
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before the ISL 2024-25 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Three key battles in Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-2 MCFC; Van Nieff doubles the lead for the Islanders
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Predicted 11, Streaming info; Toss at 6:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Grand Masters 2024 to be held from November 5 to 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2 updates: Tamil Nadu declares on 674/6 vs Delhi; Ruturaj Gaikwad scores fifty vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment