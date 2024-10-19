FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-2 MCFC; Van Nieff doubles the lead for the Islanders

LINEUPS
FC Goa: Kattimani(gk), Udanta Singh, Onaindia, Gupta, Sangwan, Borges, McHugh, Boris, Herrera, Fernandes, Sadiku
Mumbai City FC: Lachenpa (gk), Hmingthan, Mehtab, Tiri, Rodrigues, Van Nieff, Manzorro, Vikram, Fernandes, Chhangte, Karelis
FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry when they square off here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL).
The decade-long-plus back-and-forth between the neighbouring adversaries has seen one-sided thrashings, Mumbai City swooping for Goa’s talents – the latest being former Goa captain Brandon Fernandes -- and a spy-gate scandal.
Last season’s semifinal gave birth to the ‘Heist of the Fatorda’ when Mumbai City struck three goals in stoppage time to overturn a 0-2 deficit in the first leg, which gave several Goa players and staff sleepless nights, according to its head coach Manolo Marquez.
READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL: Jhingan, McHugh return as Goa looks to win West Coast derby against Mumbai City FC
