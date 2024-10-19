Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bharat, Nitish rescue Andhra after Gujarat skipper Gaja’s exploits on Day 2

K.S. Bharat (78 batting, 72b, 12x4, 2x6) and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s counterattack averted a meek batting surrender and ensured Andhra lived to fight another day against Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Narendra Modi Stadium ground B in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The duo answered to their side’s distress call and added 108 runs for the sixth wicket after Chintan Gaja’s new-ball exploits had the visitor cornered at 29 for five. Andhra was parked at 137 for five, trailing by 230 runs, after bad light led to an early close of play.

Bharat laid the marker when he picked an early boundary with a cut against Priyajitsinh Jadeja. Arzan Nagwaswalla tried to bounce him out but Bharat was swift in pulling him through square leg. Nitish’s edge off Gaja that ran away between the slips made for a streaky start but his on-drive against the same bowler settled the early nerves.

AS IT HAPPENED: Ranji Trophy Round 2: Gujarat vs Andhra Day 2 highlights

Bharat put his flick to use, clipping Jadeja twice through mid-wicket. He collected his first maximum against left-arm orthodox Siddharth Desai with a heave over long off. Gujarat thought it ended the cameo when Desai induced Bharat’s edge but the celebrations were cut short when Manan Hingrajia, at first slip, admitted he had grassed the ball.

He got to his fifty off just 49 deliveries, hoisting Gaja over long off for his second maximum. Nitish picked on Ravi Bishnoi, slog-sweeping the leg-spinner for two boundaries through mid-wicket.

The partnership got Andhra the momentum and stole a bit of Gaja’s thunder who had picked three wickets in his opening five-over burst. Getting to move the ball away from right-handers, Gaja got Shaik Rasheed and Ricky Bhui to feather behind and pinned Hanuma Vihari leg-before for a golden duck.

Nagwaswalla and Jadeja complemented their captain and removed Maheep Kumar and Abhishek Reddy, respectively, to send Andhra’s response into a tailspin.

Gaja’s bowling was the second act in the all-round show that tormented Andhra in the first session and piled on its frustration.

The signs were ominous for Andhra when Gaja dispatched K.V. Sasikanth for 14 runs which included a step-out heave over mid-wicket that got him a fifty. Putting his foot on the pedal was a telling departure from his cautious approach on the first day but proved equally effective for Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: There’s more to Mhatre than meets the eye

He managed another six against Lalith Mohan, smoking the tweaker over long on. Nagwaswalla was happy to play second fiddle and hold fort at the other end, adding just 23 runs to his overnight score. Gaja, on the other hand, added 54 runs in 64 deliveries.

He fell eight runs short of a maiden First Class century, looking to take on V.S. Raju and top-edging a pull to backward square leg. The 164-run partnership, however, had already knocked the wind out of Andhra’s sails.