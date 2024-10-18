ISL 2024-25: Jhingan, McHugh return as Goa looks to win West Coast derby against Mumbai City FC

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry when they square off here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The decade-long-plus back-and-forth between the neighbouring adversaries has seen one-sided thrashings, Mumbai City swooping for Goa’s talents – the latest being former Goa captain Brandon Fernandes -- and a spy-gate scandal.

Last season’s semifinal gave birth to the ‘Heist of the Fatorda’ when Mumbai City struck three goals in stoppage time to overturn a 0-2 deficit in the first leg, which gave several Goa players and staff sleepless nights, according to its head coach Manolo Marquez.

The Islanders beat Goa over two legs before claiming their second ISL Cup.

Chhangte was the star of the first semifinal leg last season, scoring two goals in seven minutes to get a 3-2 win over FC Goa. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

But the Spaniard was quick to play down the contest being a ‘grudge match’. “I can understand what happened [last season] was not normal but we played a good game. But these kind of things happen in football. For me, it’s not about revenge,” he said.

Unlike last season, the stakes aren’t high for this early-season clash with Goa placed sixth and Mumbai City languishing at 11th having played a game less.

But a win here for either side will help it catapult up the table.

Brandon, who spent seven successful seasons with his state side, is keen to get Mumbai City’s first win of the season. “When the fixtures came out, I first checked when we were playing Goa. I am very excited to go back. My goal is to have the best game of my life and win,” said the midfielder.

The 30-year-old will join forces with winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, the chief wrecker from that night with two goals. Despite its position in the table, Mumbai City would feel it has been let down by its finishing so far and it might only be a matter of time before its quality comes to the fore again.

Brandon, who spent seven successful seasons with his state side and was FC Goa captain the last time the two met in the ISL, is keen to get Mumbai City’s first win of the season. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Marquez would want his team to shore up in defence after having shipped eight goals in four outings and the return of Goa centre-back Sandesh Jhingan would certainly help.

Jhingan has recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is expected to make the bench on Saturday. The India international’s absence has seemingly exposed Goa’s defence since the start of the year.

Goa conceded goals in short spurts which derailed its ISL and Super Cup campaigns.

Three goals in 15 minutes (vs Odisha FC in Super Cup), two goals in 11 minutes (vs NorthEast United FC), three goals in eight minutes (vs Kerala Blasters), two goals in seven minutes (Punjab FC) and the Mumbai City debacle cost it dear.

The theme continued in the last home game of the current campaign when it let in two goals in five minutes against NEUFC. “It was another kind of problem in that moment [last season]. This year, not only Goa, but many teams have conceded plenty of goals.

Jhingan’s return might help of Goa shore up its defence while McHugh would allow Borja Herrera take up the No. 10 position again. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

“But we need to improve in the defensive aspects, not just the line of four, but the entire team. Usually, this is one of our strong points. But it can’t only be about Sandesh. We kept many clean sheets without him, too, but it should be the general work of the team,” explained Marquez.

Defensive midfielder Carl McHugh will be back from suspension, which would allow Borja Herrera to move back into the No. 10 role, where he scored a devastating hat-trick at East Bengal in Goa’s only win of the campaign.

The personnel change will allow Herrera to link up with the rapid attacking trio of Bryson Fernandes, Dejan Drazic and Boris Singh.

With the stage set, it has all the makings for yet another absorbing chapter in this rivalry.