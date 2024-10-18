Mohammedan SC becomes first Indian club to participate in Indo-French football tournament

The U-18 team of Mohammedan SC will participate in the Indo-French football tournament in Paris from November 25 to November 30, becoming the first Indian professional club to do so.

The Mohammedan boys will get an opportunity to face some top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC.

Indian youth clubs have been a regular face in international tournaments over the past year.

While Mumbai City FC’s U15 team participated in the Mina Cup 2024, Punjab FC’s U-21 team featured in the Next Generation Cup 2024, defeating the academy teams of Aston Villa 2-0 and Everton 2-1 in consecutive games.