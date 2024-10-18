MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohammedan SC becomes first Indian club to participate in Indo-French football tournament

The Mohammedan boys will get an opportunity to face some top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 12:17 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The tournament will take place from November 25 to 30.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The tournament will take place from November 25 to 30. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The tournament will take place from November 25 to 30. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The U-18 team of Mohammedan SC will participate in the Indo-French football tournament in Paris from November 25 to November 30, becoming the first Indian professional club to do so.

The Mohammedan boys will get an opportunity to face some top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC.

Indian youth clubs have been a regular face in international tournaments over the past year.

While Mumbai City FC’s U15 team participated in the Mina Cup 2024, Punjab FC’s U-21 team featured in the Next Generation Cup 2024,  defeating the academy teams of Aston Villa 2-0 and Everton 2-1 in consecutive games.

Related Topics

Mohammedan SC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 3, 1st Test: Ravindra scores hundred; New Zealand 349/7, leads India by 303 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 1, Round 2 Updates: Sudharsan, Jagadeesan put TN in control vs Delhi; Mumbai bowls Maharashtra out for 126
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan SC becomes first Indian club to participate in Indo-French football tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE updates: Pakistan beats England by 152 runs to level series, Noman picks 11 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global Chess League season 2 review: Stepping into uncharted territory and thriving
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohammedan SC becomes first Indian club to participate in Indo-French football tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Wilmar Jordan’s brace helps Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC hosts Punjab FC in top-of-the-table clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian women’s football team beats Pakistan 5-2 in SAFF Championship 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Oscar Bruzon uncertain for East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan due to visa issues; Bino George likely gaffer for Kolkata derby
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 3, 1st Test: Ravindra scores hundred; New Zealand 349/7, leads India by 303 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 1, Round 2 Updates: Sudharsan, Jagadeesan put TN in control vs Delhi; Mumbai bowls Maharashtra out for 126
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan SC becomes first Indian club to participate in Indo-French football tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE updates: Pakistan beats England by 152 runs to level series, Noman picks 11 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global Chess League season 2 review: Stepping into uncharted territory and thriving
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment