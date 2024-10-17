MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC hosts Punjab FC in top-of-the-table clash

BFC, with three wins and a draw, is first with 10 points while Punjab has nine after winning all three of its fixtures so far.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 21:04 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri (m), celebrating after scoring a goal with teammates.
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri (m), celebrating after scoring a goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri (m), celebrating after scoring a goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Bengaluru FC will take on Punjab FC in a top-of-the-table Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

BFC, with three wins and a draw, is first with 10 points while Punjab has nine after winning all three of its fixtures so far.

In the pre-match briefing, BFC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that form guides would count for little, for the teams last played more than a fortnight ago, before the international break.

Nonetheless, BFC would want to continue its perfect run at home this season, with all three victories coming in front of its faithful.

ALSO READ | Oscar Bruzon uncertain for East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan due to visa issues; Bino George likely gaffer for Kolkata derby

“It will be a tough game for us because Punjab is a good team,” said Zaragoza. “Of course after us, they are the best defensive team. They have good players up front. But the reality is we will play at home and hope to get three points from the game.”

Punjab FC, on the other hand, will be buoyed by the return to training of Slovenian Luka Majcen following a spell out with injury. But it remains to be seen if the striker makes the final squad.

Croatian Filip Mrzljak has been Punjab’s standout performer, with the 31-year-old scoring twice in three games, including the winner against Kerala Blasters in the season opener.

