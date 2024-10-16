MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC chases consistency as Chennaiyin FC pays visit

While NorthEast United is on a three-match winless run, Chennaiyin has not won its last two matches.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 17:06 IST , Guwahati - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC players undergoing training ahead of their clash against NEUFC.
Chennaiyin FC players undergoing training ahead of their clash against NEUFC. | Photo Credit: CFC MEDIA
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC players undergoing training ahead of their clash against NEUFC. | Photo Credit: CFC MEDIA

After an international break, the Indian Super League (ISL) returns with a highly anticipated clash as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) faces off against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams are eager to hit the ground running and gain crucial momentum for the remainder of the campaign.

NorthEast United conceded late away to FC Goa to salvage only a point from a 3-3 draw. On the other hand, Chennaiyin was held to a 0-0 draw against the 10-man Hyderabad FC.

NorthEast United’s record against Chennaiyin

NorthEast United has a challenging record against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. The Highlanders have won just one of their last 10 meetings with the Marina Machans, though they have been strong at home, losing only twice in eight matches against Chennaiyin. Last season’s commanding 3-0 win in this exact fixture will fuel their confidence as they look to build on that success.

Chennaiyin’s shot-taking tendency

Chennaiyin has made 19.3 shot attempts per game in the ongoing ISL season, the highest of all sides. Though it has converted only three of them into goals.

”NorthEast United will learn from mistakes”

NorthEast United has been winless in its last three ISL matches, but it has been one of the most efficient sides offensively, scoring seven goals from an expected goals (xG) value of 3.17, the second-best xG differential in the league this season.

READ | ISL 2024-25 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues for the entire Indian Super League season

NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged that the team needs to close out ITS games better, but asked for some more time to fine tune the edges in its setup.

“It’s my second season here. We are growing. We make mistakes and we learn from them,” Benali said.

“Chennaiyin FC can match the best teams in the league”

Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle is cognizant of the quality in the NorthEast United FC ranks, but he is also confident that his side will challenge the Highlanders in Guwahati. It’s goalless draw against Hyderabad, broke a 10-match streak of conceding goals on the road.

“We are very respectful of the quality of the NorthEast United FC team. At the same time, we know we are a good team with good players and that we can stand toe-to-toe with the best teams in the competition,” said Coyle.

Head-to-Head Record

In 20 meetings, Chennaiyin edges NorthEast United with eight wins to seven, while five matches have finished in stalemates.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

