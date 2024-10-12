MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC ends AWCL with 0-4 defeat to Taichung Blue Whale

Odisha FC lost its all three group stage matches in its maiden AFC Women’s Champions League campaign.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 15:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Odisha FC in action in the Asian Women’s Champions League.
File image of Odisha FC in action in the Asian Women’s Champions League. | Photo Credit: ODISHA FC
infoIcon

File image of Odisha FC in action in the Asian Women’s Champions League. | Photo Credit: ODISHA FC

Odisha FC ended its debut Asian Women’s Champions League campaign with a 0-4 defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Blue Whale at Thống Nhất Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) on Saturday.

Jin Wen Chen scored a brace in either half while Maho Tanaka and Silawan Intamee also got on the scoresheet as Odisha FC lost its three matches in Group C.

In its first match, Odisha got hammered 0-17 by Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds before it lost 1-3 to Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam.

