Odisha FC ends AWCL with 0-4 defeat to Taichung Blue Whale

Odisha FC ended its debut Asian Women’s Champions League campaign with a 0-4 defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Blue Whale at Thống Nhất Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) on Saturday.

Jin Wen Chen scored a brace in either half while Maho Tanaka and Silawan Intamee also got on the scoresheet as Odisha FC lost its three matches in Group C.

In its first match, Odisha got hammered 0-17 by Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds before it lost 1-3 to Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam.