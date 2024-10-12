Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi back on level terms against Chhattisgarh as Badoni shines on Day 2

An all-round performance from Ayush Badoni (4 for 43 and 41 off 61 balls, 4x4, 1x6) brought Delhi back on level terms against Chhattisgarh after conceding a sizeable first-innings total on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 277 for six, Chhattisgarh, on a dry surface and in sweltering conditions, built on its advantage through half-centuries from Sanjeet Desai (77 not out off 143 balls, 5x4, 1x6) and Ajay Mandal (69 off 123 balls, 7x4, 2x6).

Mandal, batting fluently, produced some exquisite shots, the highlight being a late dab off Navdeep Saini to the deep third fence. He reached his fifty off 86 balls, driving through covers for four. Mandal and Shubham Agrawal extended their seventh-wicket partnership to 97, adding 37 more runs to their overnight tally before Agrawal was caught behind by Anuj Rawat off Hrithik Shokeen. Mandal’s impressive knock came to an unfortunate end when a delivery from Badoni stayed low, sneaking under his bat to hit the stumps.

Desai, who had been stretchered off the previous day due to leg cramps, returned to the crease but found himself in a tough situation. Adapting his approach, he played aggressively, hitting a couple of fours and a six, but received little support from the other end.

Badoni, operating as a part-time bowler, stood out for Delhi, claiming four wickets as it wrapped up Chhattisgarh’s innings for 343, dismissing the last three wickets for just 14 runs.

In response, Delhi openers, Anuj Rawat and debutant Sanat Sangwan began confidently. Chhattisgarh captain Amandeep Khare handed the new ball to left-arm spinner Mandal, hoping to trouble the two left-handed openers. However, Rawat and Sangwan remained composed, capitalising on loose deliveries and playing with authority.

By the 10th over, Chhattisgarh had spread the field, with six fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Just as the opening partnership appeared to be settling in, Ashish Chouhan struck a vital blow, dismissing Rawat. Attempting a flick, Rawat was brilliantly caught by Ayush Pandey, who dived forward to take a stunning catch at backward square leg.

Yash Dhull, coming in at No. 3, failed to make an impact. Appearing tentative, he offered a simple caught-and-bowled chance to Agrawal, who dropped the catch but redeemed himself by having Dhull stumped off the very next ball.

With the momentum shifting, Khare set an aggressive field, pulling all his fielders inside the circle. He positioned men at short cover, short mid-wicket, short mid-on, and short mid-off, while keeping a couple of slips in place.

Ashish then bowled Sangwan, leaving Delhi struggling at 74 for 3. However, captain Himmat Singh and Badoni steadied the innings, refusing to be subdued. The pair counter-attacked, collectively hitting 11 fours and two sixes, and added 88 runs in just 120 deliveries for the fourth wicket.

Just before stumps, Shashank Singh trapped Badoni lbw, but Himmat remained unbeaten on 50 as Delhi closed the day at 177 for 4, trailing Chhattisgarh by 166 runs.