MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh creates history as top four batters score centuries

Shubham Arora (118), Prashant Chopra (171), Ankit Kalsi (205 not out) and Ekant Singh (101) scored centuries for Himachal.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 15:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Himachal Pradesh batsman Prashant Chopra.
FILE PHOTO: Himachal Pradesh batsman Prashant Chopra. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Himachal Pradesh batsman Prashant Chopra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh registered only the second instance of the top-four batters scoring centuries in an innings in the Ranji Trophy during the match against Uttarakhand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Shubham Arora (118), Prashant Chopra (171), Ankit Kalsi (205 not out) and Ekant Singh (101) scored centuries for Himachal.

This feat was earlier achieved by Goa, against Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, when Sumiran Amonkar (160), Vaibhav Govekar (160), Smit Patel (137 not out), and Amit Verma (122 not out) scored centuries. Goa declared at 589 for two.

Overall, this is only the 14th instance when the top-four batters have scored centuries in a First-Class match.

Top four batters scoring centuries in FC match

Middlesex v Sussex at Lord’s 1920

Middlesex v Hampshire at Southampton 1923

Victoria v New South Wales at MCG 1926/27

South Australia v Queensland at Adelaide 1934/35

Indians vs Sussex at Hove 1946

Australians vs Cambridge University at Cambridge 1961

Kent vs Oxford University at Oxford in 1982

India vs Bangladesh at Mirpur 2007

Somerset v Leicestershire at Taunton in 2007

Sussex v Derbyshire at Horsham in 2010

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Karachi 2019/20

Goa v Arunachal Pradesh at Porvor in 2019/20

Sri Lanka v Ireland at Galle 2022/23

Himachal Pradesh v Uttarakhand at Dharamsala 2024/25

(Stats by Mohandas Menon)

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy highlights, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Mumbai 214 all out, Baroda takes 76-run lead; TN 260/2 vs SAU
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vietnam vs India LIVE Score, International Friendly: VIE 1-0 IND; Golden Star Warriors takes lead after Gurpreet saves penalty; Second-half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh creates history as top four batters score centuries
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: NZ 48/0 (7 overs); Bates, Plimmer at crease; Target 116
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Surya and Co. aim whitewash vs BAN; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Surya and Co. aim whitewash vs BAN; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh creates history as top four batters score centuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shubham Khajuria becomes first Jammu & Kashmir batter in 22 years to score double-century in Ranji Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins
    Reuters
  5. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: Robin Uthappa to lead Indian team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy highlights, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Mumbai 214 all out, Baroda takes 76-run lead; TN 260/2 vs SAU
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vietnam vs India LIVE Score, International Friendly: VIE 1-0 IND; Golden Star Warriors takes lead after Gurpreet saves penalty; Second-half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh creates history as top four batters score centuries
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: NZ 48/0 (7 overs); Bates, Plimmer at crease; Target 116
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Surya and Co. aim whitewash vs BAN; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment