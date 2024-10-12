Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh creates history as top four batters score centuries

Himachal Pradesh registered only the second instance of the top-four batters scoring centuries in an innings in the Ranji Trophy during the match against Uttarakhand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
Shubham Arora (118), Prashant Chopra (171), Ankit Kalsi (205 not out) and Ekant Singh (101) scored centuries for Himachal.
This feat was earlier achieved by Goa, against Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, when Sumiran Amonkar (160), Vaibhav Govekar (160), Smit Patel (137 not out), and Amit Verma (122 not out) scored centuries. Goa declared at 589 for two.
Overall, this is only the 14th instance when the top-four batters have scored centuries in a First-Class match.
Top four batters scoring centuries in FC match
Middlesex v Sussex at Lord’s 1920
Middlesex v Hampshire at Southampton 1923
Victoria v New South Wales at MCG 1926/27
South Australia v Queensland at Adelaide 1934/35
Indians vs Sussex at Hove 1946
Australians vs Cambridge University at Cambridge 1961
Kent vs Oxford University at Oxford in 1982
India vs Bangladesh at Mirpur 2007
Somerset v Leicestershire at Taunton in 2007
Sussex v Derbyshire at Horsham in 2010
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Karachi 2019/20
Goa v Arunachal Pradesh at Porvor in 2019/20
Sri Lanka v Ireland at Galle 2022/23
Himachal Pradesh v Uttarakhand at Dharamsala 2024/25
(Stats by Mohandas Menon)
