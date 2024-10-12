MagazineBuy Print

Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: Robin Uthappa to lead Indian team

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament is returning for the first time since 2017. The event will feature 12 nations, competing in six-a-side matches.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 10:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Robin Uthappa.
FILE PHOTO: Robin Uthappa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Robin Uthappa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Robin Uthappa will lead a seven-member Indian team at Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament, set to be held from November 1 to 3.

The rest of the squad includes Bharat Chipli, Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami and Stuart Binny.

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament is returning for the first time since 2017 and will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The event will feature 12 nations, competing in six-a-side matches.

The 12 teams will be divided into four pools of three each, who will compete in a round-robin format. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals. While the winners of the quarterfinals will enter the Cup semifinals, the losers of the quarterfinals will compete in the Plate semifinals.

READ | Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings

The bottom-placed team in each pool will play the Bowl Competition.

A total of 29 matches will be played in the three-day tournament.

A Women’s Exhibition Match will also be held on the final day of the tournament to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

