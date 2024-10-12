Tomas Chory scored in each half to lead Czechia to a 2-0 win over visitor Albania in the Nations League on Friday, as the home side dominated after taking the lead inside three minutes.

Slavia Prague striker Chory put the Czechs ahead when he latched onto a pass from Vaclav Cerny and gave the Albanian keeper no chance with a precise finish.

The Czechs continued to push forward while limiting chances for Albania and Chory doubled the lead in the 63rd minute when he found himself alone in the penalty area and headed home a cross from West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal.

The win puts the Czechs level on six points with Georgia at the top of Group B1 with Ukraine and Albania both on three points. The Czechs face Ukraine on Monday while Georgia hosts Albania.

Iceland vs Wales

Iceland’s Logi Tómasson (center) celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the UEFA Nations League match against Wales in Reykjavik on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

In Reykjavik, Iceland staged a second half comeback to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Wales, where the visitor looked in complete control at half time but the home side was the better team after the break.

Wales took the lead in the 11th minute when Harry Wilson’s effort was chased down and clawed off the line by the keeper but Brennan Johnson was there to tap in from close range.

The second goal was almost a carbon copy, with Neco Williams again sending a ball over the top to send Wilson free and this time his powerful strike left the keeper with no chance and they went in 2-0 up at half time.

A spirited Iceland created chance after chance in the second half and in the 69th minute, it pulled one back with substitute Logi Tomasson curling a shot into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Three minutes later, Tomasson attempted a cut back from the byline but the pass took a deflection off keeper Danny Ward at his near post which sent the ball into his own net for the deserved equaliser, with Wales hanging on to earn a point.

Wales, still unbeaten under Craig Bellamy after three games, is second in the group on five points, two behind leader Turkey which won 1-0 against Montenegro while Iceland is third with four points. Iceland hosts Turkey and Wales is home to Montenegro on Monday.