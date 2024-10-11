MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona loses legal bid to get Champions League cash bonus from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday it dismissed Barcelona’s appeal against a FIFA ruling last year in a contract dispute over the transfer of Brazilian winger Malcom.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 23:21 IST , Lausanne - 1 MIN READ

AP
Zenit bought Malcom from Barcelona in 2019 and agreed a clause to pay 490,000 euros each time it qualified for the Champions League group stage in a season where he had played in at least half its domestic league games.
Zenit bought Malcom from Barcelona in 2019 and agreed a clause to pay 490,000 euros each time it qualified for the Champions League group stage in a season where he had played in at least half its domestic league games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zenit bought Malcom from Barcelona in 2019 and agreed a clause to pay 490,000 euros each time it qualified for the Champions League group stage in a season where he had played in at least half its domestic league games. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona failed in a legal case to get a half-million-dollar bonus from Zenit St Petersburg that the Russian football club did not have to pay because it was barred from the Champions League following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday it dismissed Barcelona’s appeal against a FIFA ruling last year in a contract dispute over the transfer of Brazilian winger Malcom.

Zenit bought Malcom from Barcelona in 2019 and agreed a clause to pay 490,000 euros ($536,000) each time it qualified for the Champions League group stage in a season where Malcom had played in at least half its domestic league games.

ALSO READ | Father of Heung-min Son fined because of a coach hitting a kid at his football youth academy in South Korea

The Gazprom-backed club won the Russian title in the 2021-22 season after UEFA excluded all Russian teams from its competitions because of the military attack on Ukraine.

Barcelona tried to enforce the bonus payment, but a FIFA judge ruled Zenit should not “share an economical profit which it never obtained,” and that the club was not to blame for the invasion.

Zenit later sold Malcom to Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia for a reported 60 million euros (then $66 million).

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Zenit St Petersburg /

Court of Arbitration for Sport /

Malcom

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona loses legal bid to get Champions League cash bonus from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg
    AP
  2. IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Vietnam vs India: Manolo Marquez seeks maiden victory as Blue Tigers’ coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Siraj appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barcelona loses legal bid to get Champions League cash bonus from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg
    AP
  2. FIFA urged to put more human rights scrutiny into 2034 World Cup deal with Saudi Arabia
    AP
  3. Barcelona’s new Camp Nou construction workers in large brawl
    AFP
  4. European Leagues, FIFPRO to file antitrust complaint about FIFA on Monday
    Reuters
  5. Father of Heung-min Son fined because of a coach hitting a kid at his football youth academy in South Korea
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona loses legal bid to get Champions League cash bonus from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg
    AP
  2. IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Vietnam vs India: Manolo Marquez seeks maiden victory as Blue Tigers’ coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Siraj appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment