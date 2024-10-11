MagazineBuy Print

European Leagues, FIFPRO to file antitrust complaint about FIFA on Monday

The move by the two, announced in July, comes two weeks after Europe's top court ruled that the world football governing body's player transfer rules breach EU laws following a challenge by French former player Lassana Diarra.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 20:55 IST , BRUSSELS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: European Leagues, FIFPRO to file antitrust complaint about FIFA on Monday.
infoIcon

Representative Photo: European Leagues, FIFPRO to file antitrust complaint about FIFA on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe will formally file a joint complaint about FIFA’s international match calendar to EU antitrust regulators on Monday, the sports organisation and players’ union said.

The complaint also underlines a growing tendency by disgruntled athletes and sports organisations to turn to the EU antitrust enforcer to help secure a level playing field and chip away at the power of governing bodies.

The complaint also underlines a growing tendency by disgruntled athletes and sports organisations to turn to the EU antitrust enforcer to help secure a level playing field and chip away at the power of governing bodies.

ALSO READ | Confusing comments prompt concerns about Carsley and his future after England’s shocking loss against Greece

European Leagues and FIFPRO’s grievance centres on the international match calendar, which they say has become unsustainable for national leagues and a health risk for players, with FIFA allegedly abusing its market power.

FIFA in turn has said the current calendar was unanimously approved by its council after a comprehensive consultation, which included FIFPRO and league bodies.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, can order companies to stop anti-competitive practices and also fine them.

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
