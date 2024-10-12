Shubham Khajuria becomes first Jammu & Kashmir batter in 22 years to score double-century in Ranji Trophy

Shubham Khujaria became the first batter to score a double-century for Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy in 22 years during the match against Maharashtra in Srinagar on Saturday.
The last batter to score a double ton for J&K was Ashwani Gupta in 2002 against Bihar.
Khajuria is only the third batter from J&K to score a double ton in the Ranji Trophy, after Gupta and Kavaljit Singh.
The 29-year-old completed his double century in 312 balls with the help of 24 fours and four sixes. Khajuria eventually got out on 255 off 353 balls - the highest score by a J&K batter in the tournament history. He hit 29 fours and eight sixes during the innings.
Khajuria added 231 runs for the sixth wicket with Shivansh Sharma.
Double centurions for J&K in Ranji Trophy:
1) Ashwani Gupta - 210 not out vs Himachal Pradesh in Una, 1995
2) Kavaljit Singh - 206 vs Services in Delhi, 2001
3) Ashwani Gupta - 203 not out vs Bihar in Jamshedpur, 2002
4) Shubham Khajuria - 255 vs Maharashtra in Srinagar, 2024
