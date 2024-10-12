MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana set to return for Pakistan’s final group game against New Zealand

At just 22, Fatima is the youngest skipper in the ongoing edition and has led her side with great verve, scoring 43 runs and picking up for wickets across two matches.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 17:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Fatima Sana of Pakistan looks on during game three of the Women's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval on December 18, 2023 in Christchurch, New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: Fatima Sana of Pakistan looks on during game three of the Women’s ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval on December 18, 2023 in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fatima Sana of Pakistan looks on during game three of the Women’s ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval on December 18, 2023 in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana is reportedly set to return for the side’s final group stage match against New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 set to be held at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, October 14.

On Thursday, Fatima returned home after her father passed away. Muneeba Ali stepped up as the captain, as Pakistan lost by nine wickets against Australia on Friday.

At just 22, Fatima is the youngest skipper in the ongoing edition and has led her side with great verve, scoring 43 runs and picking up for wickets across two matches.

Pakistan currently stands in fourth place in Group A, with just two points from three matches. Its sole win in the tournament came against Sri Lanka.

