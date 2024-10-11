MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Gardner’s four-fer strengthens Australia’s semifinal hopes with nine-wicket win against Pakistan

With three wins in as many matches, the six-time champion has a commanding NRR of 2.786, virtually sealing its record-extending ninth semifinal appearance.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 22:06 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, second right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Tuba Hassan with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, second right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Tuba Hassan with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, second right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Tuba Hassan with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Australia delivered a commanding performance to bowl out Pakistan for 82 and then cruised to a nine-wicket victory, virtually sealing a spot in the women’s T20 World Cup semifinals, here on Friday.

Playing without its captain Fatima Sana, who returned home following her father’s death, Pakistan struggled and was dismissed in 19.5 overs after Alyssa Healy opted to bowl.

Healy led Australia’s chase with a 23-ball 37 (5x4) before retiring hurt due to cramps while running between the wickets.

Ellyse Perry (22 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (7 not out) then overhauled the target with nine overs to spare.

With three wins in as many matches, the six-time champion has a commanding NRR of 2.786, virtually sealing its record-extending ninth semifinal appearance.

For Pakistan, this was its second loss from three matches. Only four batters reached double-digit figures, with No. 6 Aliya Riaz top-scoring with 26. The team managed just four boundaries, reflecting its lack of attacking intent.

Australia also faced an early blow when pacer Tayla Vlaeminck sustained a shoulder injury on the field.

However, its attack remained sharp, led by Ashleigh Gardner’s brilliant 4/21. Georgia Wareham (2/16) and Annabel Sutherland (2/15) also chipped in.

Megan Schutt became the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20I history, surpassing Nida Dar, with her 1/7 in three overs.

Brief Scores:
Pakistan 82 in 19.5 overs (Aliya Riaz 26; Ashleigh Gardner 4/21) lost to Australia 83/1 in 11 overs (Alyssa Healy 37) by nine wickets.

