MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Juyal’s unbeaten 90 helps Uttar Pradesh close in against Bengal after Dayal four-fer on Day 2

Uttar Pradesh captain Aryan Juyal remained unbeaten on 90 at the close of play on Day 2, taking his team to 198 for three in 64 overs, still 113 runs shy of Bengal’s total.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 18:14 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Uttar Pradesh skipper Aryan Juyal remained unbeaten on 90 at the close of play on Day 2.
Uttar Pradesh skipper Aryan Juyal remained unbeaten on 90 at the close of play on Day 2. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Uttar Pradesh skipper Aryan Juyal remained unbeaten on 90 at the close of play on Day 2. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

A calm and composed knock from captain Aryan Juyal helped Uttar Pradesh stay on track in pursuit of a first-innings lead against Bengal in their Ranji Trophy encounter in Lucknow on Saturday.

The 22-year-old remained unbeaten on 90 (195 balls) at the close of play on Day 2, taking his team to 198 for three in 64 overs, still 113 runs shy of Bengal’s total. The wicketkeeper-batter appeared untroubled throughout his innings, minimising risk while ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. His composure seemed to inspire debutant opener Swastik Chikara, who contributed a handy 41.

Despite bowling the right lengths, Bengal’s pace attack was guilty of bowling a little too straight, allowing the openers to accumulate runs on the leg side. Suraj Jaiswal thought he had given the visitor the breakthrough in the sixth over when he trapped Chikara in front, only for the third umpire to call a front-foot no-ball.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vipraj four-fer helps UP fight back against Bengal after Sudip ton on Day 1

Following the reprieve, the 19-year-old opener showed glimpses of his attacking flair, including a slog-sweep six off left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed to bring up the fifty-run opening partnership. However, his aggressive approach led to his downfall, as Shahbaz trapped him lbw after Chikara missed an attempted sweep.

Mohammed Kaif was rewarded for a probing spell, dismissing Priyam Garg leg before wicket after beating his outside edge on the previous two deliveries.

Experienced middle-order batter Nitish Rana then combined with his captain for a 69-run stand, before missing a paddle sweep off Shahbaz and being trapped on the pads for 32. Debutant Siddharth Yadav supported Juyal with an unbeaten 43-run partnership, helping Uttar Pradesh navigate through a tricky last hour in fading light.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh began with a two-pronged spin attack. The fielding side spread out to offer Shahbaz easy singles, looking to finish off the Bengal tail around him. However, the breakthrough came after the introduction of pace, with Yash Dayal setting up Shahbaz by bowling two deliveries outside off-stump before trapping the southpaw lbw with one that nipped back in.

Dayal took the new ball two overs later, needing only two deliveries to clean up Jaiswal with a full, straight ball that swung into the right-hander. He claimed his fourth wicket with the short-ball tactic, Kaif top-edging a pull shot that was safely caught at deep fine leg, ending Bengal’s innings at 311.

With two days remaining, both teams will be confident of taking the initiative on Day 3 to seize control of the contest.

Scorecard: 
Bengal - 1st innings: Sudip Chatterjee c Nath b Saurabh 116, Abhimanyu Easwaran c Juyal b Dayal 5, Sudip Gharami c Juyal b Nigam 90, Anustup Majumdar b Nigam 1, Abishek Porel run out 2, Wriddhiman Saha lbw b Nigam 0, Shahbaz Ahmed lbw b Dayal 44, Writtick Chatterjee lbw b Nigam 12, Suraj Jaiswal b Dayal 15, Mohammed Kaif c Chikara b Dayal 7, Mukesh Kumar (not out) 1; Extras (b-14, lb-2, nb-2): 18; Total (all out in 96.2 overs): 311.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-212, 3-214, 4-217, 5-218, 6-236, 7-263, 8-297, 9-304. 10-311.
Uttar Pradesh bowling: Dayal 14.2-5-27-4, Rajpoot 10-2-32-0, Saurabh 33-7-90-1, Aaqib 14-1-45-0, Nigam 20-0-81-4, Rana 5-0-20-0
Uttar Pradesh - 1st innings: Aryan Juyal (batting) 90, Swastik Chikara lbw b Shahbaz 41; Priyam Garg lbw b Kaif 2, Nitish Rana lbw b Shahbaz 32, Siddharth Yadav (batting) 20, Extras (b-5, lb-6, w-1,nb-1): 13; Total (for three wkts. in 64 overs): 198.
Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-86, 3-155
Bengal bowling: Mukesh 12-0-36-0, Jaiswal 6-1-18-0, Kaif 12-4-23-1, Shahbaz 21-4-47-2, Writtick 12-0-54-0, Gharami 1-0-9-0 
Toss: Bengal

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh /

Bengal /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Juyal’s unbeaten 90 helps Uttar Pradesh close in against Bengal after Dayal four-fer on Day 2
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: India aims whitewash vs Bangladesh; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vietnam vs India LIVE Score, International Friendly: VIE 1-1 IND; Farukh equalises for Blue Tigers after Gurpreet saves penalty
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Plimmer hits half-century as New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: SA-W hope to solidify semifinal hopes against BAN-W
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Juyal’s unbeaten 90 helps Uttar Pradesh close in against Bengal after Dayal four-fer on Day 2
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi back on level terms against Chhattisgarh as Badoni shines on Day 2
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy highlights, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Baroda takes lead against Mumbai; Tamil Nadu 278/3 vs Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Harpreet holds the fort for Madhya Pradesh against Karnataka on Day 1
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu bowlers shine to take control against Saurashtra on Day 1
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Juyal’s unbeaten 90 helps Uttar Pradesh close in against Bengal after Dayal four-fer on Day 2
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: India aims whitewash vs Bangladesh; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vietnam vs India LIVE Score, International Friendly: VIE 1-1 IND; Farukh equalises for Blue Tigers after Gurpreet saves penalty
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Plimmer hits half-century as New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: SA-W hope to solidify semifinal hopes against BAN-W
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment