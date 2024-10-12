A calm and composed knock from captain Aryan Juyal helped Uttar Pradesh stay on track in pursuit of a first-innings lead against Bengal in their Ranji Trophy encounter in Lucknow on Saturday.

The 22-year-old remained unbeaten on 90 (195 balls) at the close of play on Day 2, taking his team to 198 for three in 64 overs, still 113 runs shy of Bengal’s total. The wicketkeeper-batter appeared untroubled throughout his innings, minimising risk while ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. His composure seemed to inspire debutant opener Swastik Chikara, who contributed a handy 41.

Despite bowling the right lengths, Bengal’s pace attack was guilty of bowling a little too straight, allowing the openers to accumulate runs on the leg side. Suraj Jaiswal thought he had given the visitor the breakthrough in the sixth over when he trapped Chikara in front, only for the third umpire to call a front-foot no-ball.

Following the reprieve, the 19-year-old opener showed glimpses of his attacking flair, including a slog-sweep six off left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed to bring up the fifty-run opening partnership. However, his aggressive approach led to his downfall, as Shahbaz trapped him lbw after Chikara missed an attempted sweep.

Mohammed Kaif was rewarded for a probing spell, dismissing Priyam Garg leg before wicket after beating his outside edge on the previous two deliveries.

Experienced middle-order batter Nitish Rana then combined with his captain for a 69-run stand, before missing a paddle sweep off Shahbaz and being trapped on the pads for 32. Debutant Siddharth Yadav supported Juyal with an unbeaten 43-run partnership, helping Uttar Pradesh navigate through a tricky last hour in fading light.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh began with a two-pronged spin attack. The fielding side spread out to offer Shahbaz easy singles, looking to finish off the Bengal tail around him. However, the breakthrough came after the introduction of pace, with Yash Dayal setting up Shahbaz by bowling two deliveries outside off-stump before trapping the southpaw lbw with one that nipped back in.

Dayal took the new ball two overs later, needing only two deliveries to clean up Jaiswal with a full, straight ball that swung into the right-hander. He claimed his fourth wicket with the short-ball tactic, Kaif top-edging a pull shot that was safely caught at deep fine leg, ending Bengal’s innings at 311.

With two days remaining, both teams will be confident of taking the initiative on Day 3 to seize control of the contest.