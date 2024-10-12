MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Plimmer hits half-century as New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by eight wickets

It was another ordinary performance from Asia Cup champion Sri Lanka which suffered its fourth consecutive loss to exit the tournament.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 18:22 IST , Sharjah - 1 MIN READ

PTI
New Zealand restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 115 as the Kiwis clinched their second win of the tournament on Saturday.
New Zealand restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 115 as the Kiwis clinched their second win of the tournament on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ICC/X
infoIcon

New Zealand restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 115 as the Kiwis clinched their second win of the tournament on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ICC/X

New Zealand kept itself in the semifinals race alongside India with a dominating eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Having beaten India earlier in the tournament, New Zealand is currently placed third, behind the Women in Blue because of Net Run Rate. Australia, which has six points, tops the group.

India plays its final league match against Australia on Sunday while New Zealand faces Pakistan on Monday.

New Zealand limited a struggling Sri Lanka to 115 for five in 20 overs before coasting to the target in 17.3 overs.

It was another ordinary performance from Asia Cup champion Sri Lanka which suffered its fourth consecutive loss to exit the tournament.

New Zealand opener Georgia Plimmer anchored the run chase with 53 off 44 balls including four boundaries. Plimmer perished in the 15th over trying to push the scoring rate with the net run rate factor in mind.

Skipper Sophie Devine (13 not out off 8) and Amelia Kerr (34 not out off 31) got the job done eventually with the former ending the contest with a six.

For Sri Lanka, skipper Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with a fine 35 off 41 balls. New Zealand spinners Kerr and Leigh Kasperek kept the Sri Lankans in check with two wickets each.

Brief scores:
Sri Lanka 115/5 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 35, Amelia Kerr 2/13). New Zealand 118/2 in 17.3 overs (Georgia Plimmer 53; Amelia Kerr 34 not out)

