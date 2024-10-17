Kolkata derby 2024: Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish refuses to take East Bengal lightly; Sahal back in reckoning

The clash between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 19 might seem like a David vs. Goliath clash on paper, but the Mariners’ captain Subhasish Bose has clarified that the Mariners will not be taking their opponents lightly.

“Yes, East Bengal has lost six matches. But that does not matter because derby is a different ball game,” Subhasish told reporters.

East Bengal had an active summer transfer window with several high-profile arrivals but nothing has gone its way this season.

Second-division side Shillong Lajong knocked it out in the Durand Cup quarterfinal and lost 2-3 to Altyn Asyr in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifier while it sits at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) table, with four losses in as many games.

Its poor form saw Carles Cuadrat leaving the club last month and was replaced by Oscar Burzon.

“A team can lose all its matches in a season but it comes into a derby with a different (level of) vigour. Moreover, a team which has lost so many matches will be more desperate to get back in form with a win here,” he added.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, breezed past Mohammedan Sporting in its previous match with a 3-0 win, with Subhasish involved in two of the three goals.

“The (0-3) loss to Bengaluru gave us more motivation to jump back and our boys gave their all for the three points,” Subhasish said.

“For us, the goal is clear – to keep winning games to remain on top of the table. And we will do everything possible to keep working towards that.”

Sahal back with the first team

Mohun Bagan will also be bolstered with Sahal Abdul Samad back in the squad.

The India midfielder was substituted 10 minutes after he came off the bench against Bengaluru FC, with what seemed a strain in his right hamstring.

He was ruled out for the match against Mohammedan Sporting and he was seen holding an ice pack under his right thigh as the first team trained on the eve of the game.

The injury also ruled him out of India’s 1-1 draw away to Vietnam during the international friendly.

But the 27-year-old was seen practising with the first team days before the clash against East Bengal. He played in the open training session almost entirely and is expected to compete with Anirudh Thapa for the No. 10 position.