Live

PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE score: Bashir claims three; Pakistan’s lead over 100

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Updated : Oct 17, 2024 13:13 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sajid Khan celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook on day two of the second Test.
Sajid Khan celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook on day two of the second Test. | Photo Credit: AP
Sajid Khan celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook on day two of the second Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Day 2 report

England’s top-order crumbled against spin-heavy Pakistan on a reused pitch after Ben Duckett hit a robust century in the second Test on Wednesday.

The tourist slipped to 239-6 at stumps on Day 2 and still trail by 127 runs after Pakistan tailenders had resisted before being bowled out for 366 shortly after lunch.

Duckett’s 114 off 129 balls looked to have kept England in the driver’s seat before it lost four late wickets in a sensational collapse against spinners Sajid Khan (4-86) and Noman Ali (2-75).

Khan struck three times in 10 deliveries and got the big wickets of Joe Root (34), Duckett and Harry Brook (9). Ben Stokes, returning to Test cricket from a torn hamstring, got caught close to the wicket of Ali’s left-arm spin after scoring just 1 off five balls.

Jamie Smith was unbeaten on 12 as Pakistan spinners exposed England’s long tail with Brydon Carse not out on 2 from 19 balls.

Duckett had dominated the spinners with his authoritative sweep shots and added 86 runs with Root before Khan struck late on a dry wicket, tailor-made to suit the home team’s all-out spin attack.

Root, who scored a memorable 262 in England’s massive innings and 47-run win in the first Test, dragged Khan back onto his stumps and then Duckett edged the off-spinner to slip after the ball had spun enough from the rough.

Brook, the triple-century maker at the same venue last week, then paid the price of exposing his stumps to Khan’s length ball and got clean bowled as Pakistan sliced the strong England batting lineup with its spinners, who haven’t played first-class cricket for the last nine months.

READ | FULL REPORT

PAK VS ENG 2nd TEST - MATCH DETAILS

When will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test take place?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin on Tuesday, October 15.

What time will PAK vs ENG 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live telecast in India?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will not be telecast live in India.

Where to watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming in India?

The second Test between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

