Australia will face South Africa in the first Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai. This is a rematch of the 2023 final, which Australia won to claim its third successive title.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will play New Zealand in the second semifinal on Friday.

Below are the predicted playing XIs of both teams.

Probable Playing XI

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (C), BL Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, A Gardner, TM McGrath, EA Perry, A Sutherland, G Wareham, S Molineux, Darcie Brown, ML Schutt

South Africa Women

S Jafta (wk), L Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, S Luus, T Brits, Annerie Dercksen, N de Klerk, M Kapp, CL Tryon, N Mlaba, A Khaka