MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS-W vs SA-W Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Australia vs South Africa Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the likely playing XIs of both teams.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 12:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia will face South Africa in the first Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai.
Australia will face South Africa in the first Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia will face South Africa in the first Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia will face South Africa in the first Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai. This is a rematch of the 2023 final, which Australia won to claim its third successive title.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will play New Zealand in the second semifinal on Friday.

Below are the predicted playing XIs of both teams.

Probable Playing XI

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (C), BL Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, A Gardner, TM McGrath, EA Perry, A Sutherland, G Wareham, S Molineux, Darcie Brown, ML Schutt

South Africa Women

S Jafta (wk), L Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, S Luus, T Brits, Annerie Dercksen, N de Klerk, M Kapp, CL Tryon, N Mlaba, A Khaka

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

South Africa vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Australia faces tough South Africa test in semifinal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. AUS-W vs SA-W Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: India 34/6 at Lunch; O’Rourke, Henry strike for New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. What happens if India loses first Test against New Zealand? - WTC final qualification scenario
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch SA vs AUS match online?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. AUS-W vs SA-W Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch SA vs AUS match online?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Australia faces tough South Africa test in semifinal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. England coach Jon Lewis hopes women’s T20 World Cup heartbreak helps young side evolve
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Matthews’ Windies prove everyone wrong as ‘time bomb’ goes off on England
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Australia faces tough South Africa test in semifinal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. AUS-W vs SA-W Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: India 34/6 at Lunch; O’Rourke, Henry strike for New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. What happens if India loses first Test against New Zealand? - WTC final qualification scenario
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch SA vs AUS match online?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment