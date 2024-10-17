Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become India’s second-most capped player across formats during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday. Kohli now has 536 caps for India to Dhoni’s 535.

Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 664 caps and also has the record of being the most capped international cricketer in the world.

The former India captain, Kohli, has been part of 115 Tests, 295 ODIs, and 125 T20Is. Overall, he has scored 27,041 international runs. During this, Kohli captained India in 213 matches - 68 Tests, 95 ODIs, and 50 T20Is.

Most capped Indian player across formats

1) Sachin Tendulkar - 664

2) Virat Kohli - 536

3) MS Dhoni - 535

4) Rahul Dravid - 504

5) Rohit Sharma - 486