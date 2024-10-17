MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why is Shubman Gill not playing for India in first test against New Zealand?

Sarfaraz Khan replaced Gill in the playing XI.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 08:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a training session, ahead of the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a training session, ahead of the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a training session, ahead of the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Shubman Gill won’t be taking part in the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gill reportedly complained about a stiff neck before the opening Test. He was not seen warming up on Thursday (Day 2).

Although captain Rohit Sharma didn’t mention why exactly has Gill missed out, he said: “Gill misses out, he’s not 100 per cent.”

FOLLOW LIVE: IND vs NZ Day 2

Sarfaraz Khan replaced Gill in the playing XI. Sarfaraz made his Test debut earlier in the year against England and hasn’t played since.

The 26-year-old returns to international cricket after scoring a double century for Mumbai in the Irani Cup 2024-25.

India made one more change, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav in place for Akash Deep.

The opening Test of the three-match series between the two teams had a delayed start with the first Day washed out due to rain. There’s a rain forecast in Bengaluru throughout the week.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Shubman Gill /

Sarfaraz Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Rohit, Jaiswal open for IND; Gill injured; Playing XI news
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why is Shubman Gill not playing for India in first test against New Zealand?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA: Luka Doncic joins Mavericks in first practice since October 2
    Reuters
  4. Dale Steyn exits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach, says he won’t return for IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pogba dreams of representing France in 2026 World Cup; says his only desire is to play football
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why is Shubman Gill not playing for India in first test against New Zealand?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dale Steyn exits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach, says he won’t return for IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Rohit, Jaiswal open for IND; Gill injured; Playing XI news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shakib Al Hasan set for farewell Test at home, included in Bangladesh squad for first South Africa Test
    PTI
  5. Virat Kohli pays tribute to ‘team player’ De Villiers after Hall of Fame induction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Rohit, Jaiswal open for IND; Gill injured; Playing XI news
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why is Shubman Gill not playing for India in first test against New Zealand?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA: Luka Doncic joins Mavericks in first practice since October 2
    Reuters
  4. Dale Steyn exits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach, says he won’t return for IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pogba dreams of representing France in 2026 World Cup; says his only desire is to play football
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment