IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why is Shubman Gill not playing for India in first test against New Zealand?

Shubman Gill won’t be taking part in the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Gill reportedly complained about a stiff neck before the opening Test. He was not seen warming up on Thursday (Day 2).
Although captain Rohit Sharma didn’t mention why exactly has Gill missed out, he said: “Gill misses out, he’s not 100 per cent.”
FOLLOW LIVE: IND vs NZ Day 2
Sarfaraz Khan replaced Gill in the playing XI. Sarfaraz made his Test debut earlier in the year against England and hasn’t played since.
The 26-year-old returns to international cricket after scoring a double century for Mumbai in the Irani Cup 2024-25.
India made one more change, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav in place for Akash Deep.
The opening Test of the three-match series between the two teams had a delayed start with the first Day washed out due to rain. There’s a rain forecast in Bengaluru throughout the week.
