IND vs NZ: When was the last time Kohli batted at No. 3 in Tests?

Virat Kohli came out to bat at number three during the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday.

It’s the first time in eight years that Kohli has batted at number three in the Test format. The last time he batted at that position was in 2016 against West Indies in Gros Islet.

At number three, Kohli has only batted in six innings scoring just 97 runs at an average of 19.40 with the highest score of 41.

Kohli scores batting at number three in Tests:

1) 14 not out vs England in Ahmedabad, 2012

2) 34 vs Australia in Mohali, 2013

3) 1 & 41 vs Australia in Delhi, 2013

4) 3 & 4 vs West Indies in Gros Islet, 2016

Kohli has been slotted in at three in place of Shubman Gill, who isn’t part of India’s playing XI due to an injury; Sarfaraz Khan has replaced him.