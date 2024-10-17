Indian women’s football team beats Pakistan 5-2 in SAFF Championship 2024 opener

India made a blistering start to its SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 campaign when it outclassed Pakistan 5-2 in a Group A match at the Dasharath Stadium on Thursday.

While India grabbed three points with consummate ease in the opening encounter of the three-team group that also has Bangladesh, the match featured skipper Loitongbam Ashalata Devi’s 100th appearance for the Blue Tigresses and the 50th international goal of prolific striker Ngangom Bala Devi, who became the first Indian woman footballer to do so.

While Grace Dangmei (2), Manisha, Devi and Jyoti Chauhan scored for India, Suha Hirani and Kayla Marie Siddique found the net for Pakistan.

The two traditional rivals have so far met four times in the international arena and India has emerged triumphant on all four occasions.

With a goodly crowd present at the Dasharath Stadium to witness the clash of the arch-rival, India wasted no time to launch an onslaught that fetched it the first goal in the fifth minute.

The Pakistan defence, which had a rather difficult time containing an overlapping Ranjana Chanu on the left, had the first test of the wing-back when she sliced in to send a cross that was converted smoothly by Player of the Match Grace with a shot from outside the box.

If this was a fine strike and the result of a well-rehearsed move, then the next three goals also didn’t lag in class and character. The second goal in the 17th minute had the signature of Devi’s skills written all over as the seasoned campaigner gave a through pass that had the entire Pakistan defence rattled. Manisha found the pass and beat goalkeeper Nisha Ashraf with a left-footer.

Then came the moment of glory for Devi. The elegant striker was spotted wiping her tears when the national anthem was played at the start of the match. In the 35th minute, she banged the net off an indirect free-kick. The stamp of class the shot carried with it proved too much for the rival custodian.

After Grace scored her second and India’s fourth goal in the 42nd minute off another Ranjana cross, Pakistan pulled one back just before halftime when India conceded a penalty. Hirani’s was an angular one to the top corner and Panthoi Chanu had little chance against it.

India’s neighbour suddenly looked rejuvenated after finding the target for the first time against India. It scored another through Kayla immediately after the half taking full advantage of some confusion in the Indian area.

As Pakistan pressed on the gas in search of more success upfront, its challenges were finally quelled with the fifth goal when substitute Jyoti neatly headed in a Dalima Chhibber corner in the 78th minute to score her first senior goal for India.