The 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic First-Class cricket competition - will continue with the second round on October 18.
With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the second round.
Defending champion Mumbai will look to bounce back from its first-round defeat to Baroda, as it takes on Maharashtra at home.
Here is the full list of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 2 matches:
RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 2 (ELITE)
GROUP A
GROUP B
GROUP C
GROUP D
RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 2 (PLATE)
