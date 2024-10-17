The 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic First-Class cricket competition - will continue with the second round on October 18.

With 38 teams taking part in the tournament across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions, as many as 19 matches will be held across different parts of the country in the second round.

Defending champion Mumbai will look to bounce back from its first-round defeat to Baroda, as it takes on Maharashtra at home.

Here is the full list of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 2 matches:

RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 2 (ELITE) GROUP A Meghalaya vs Tripura - 9:30 AM IST - (MCA Cricket Ground, Shillong) Mumbai vs Maharashtra- 9:30 AM IST - (Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Mumbai) Odisha vs Jammu & Kashmir - 9:30 AM IST - (Barabati Stadium, Cuttack) Services vs Baroda - 9:30 AM IST - (Air Force Complex Ground, Delhi) GROUP B Gujarat vs Andhra - 9:30 AM IST - (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad) Himachal vs Rajasthan - 9:30 AM IST - (HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala) Puducherry vs Vidarbha - 9:30 AM IST - (Siechem Stadium, Puducherry) Uttarakhand vs Hyderabad - 9:30 AM IST - (Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun) GROUP C Karnataka vs Kerala - 9:30 AM IST - (KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur) Bengal vs Bihar - 9:30 AM IST - (Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani) UP vs Haryana - 9:30 AM IST - (Sports Galaxy Cricket Ground, Lucknow) Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh - 9:30 AM IST - (Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur) GROUP D Assam vs Chandigarh - 8:45 AM IST - (Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati) Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh - 9:30 AM IST - (Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot) Railways vs Jharkhand - 9:30 AM IST - (ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad) Delhi vs Tamil Nadu vs - 9:30 AM IST - (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)