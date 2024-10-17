MagazineBuy Print

BEN vs BIH, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Preview: Bengal aims to continue momentum against underdog Bihar

Even though the Eden Gardens is not available for Bengal’s next two outings, the Anustup Majumdar-led side will try to make the most of the home conditions in Kalyani.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 19:51 IST , KALYANI

Y. B. Sarangi
Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran drives Saurabh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh during unbeaten knock of 127 runs in the first round of the Ranji Trophy cricket match, in Lucknow.
Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran drives Saurabh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh during unbeaten knock of 127 runs in the first round of the Ranji Trophy cricket match, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran drives Saurabh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh during unbeaten knock of 127 runs in the first round of the Ranji Trophy cricket match, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Following a positive start against Uttar Pradesh, Bengal will be keen to grab full points when it meets underdog Bihar in its Ranji Trophy Group-C match at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Academy ground here on Friday.

The intent shown by the Bengal players was a big takeaway from its opening match in Lucknow. Despite the absence of pacer Akash Deep due to National duty, Bengal managed a narrow 19-run lead and picked up three crucial points.

Even though the Eden Gardens is not available for Bengal’s next two outings, the Anustup Majumdar-led side will try to make the most of the home conditions here.

Centurion openers Sudip Chatterjee, who displayed his form by scoring 116 and 93 on his return from Tripura, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, playing his 100 th First Class match, and Sudip Gharami scored well to provide assurance.

Experienced hands Majumdar, Writtick Chatterjee and wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel must be itching to plunder runs. 

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu looks to continue winning run against Delhi without skipper Sai Kishore

Wriddhiman Saha is doubtful because of a stiff back.

Mukesh Kumar, who captured six wickets, led the way while Mohammed Kaif gave good support in the pace department. Mukesh, who has been busy playing of late, will take rest to manage his workload.

Shahbaz Ahmed (44 runs and five wickets) underlined his worth with both bat and ball and might play a key role.

Bihar began its Ranji campaign on a disastrous note, suffering an innings defeat against Haryana. The only positive was the success of its spin duo, leg-break bowler Himanshu Singh (four wickets) and left-arm spinner Sachin Kumar (three wickets).

While Bihar will face an uphill task, the host, keeping in mind Thursday’s shower, will try to wrap up the match quickly.

“There is a bit of uncertainty due to the rain. But we will give our best,” said Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

