MUM vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shardul Thakur pumped up for Maharashtrian derby

With the Ranji Trophy Group A league tie between the fiercest of neighbouring rivals also featuring a Mumbai stalwart as Maharashtra coach, the verbal duel was expected to begin ahead of the game. While Shardul Thakur – the Mumbai allrounder – hinted at a war of words over the next four days, Maharashtra coach Sulakshan Kulkarni preferred to lie low ahead of the tie.

“Maharashtra is always a team to play against and it’s the Maharashtrian Derby, so there will be some moments in the game that rivalry will be seen,” Thakur said at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Thursday.

A few moments earlier, Kulkarni had refrained from beginning the sledging match. “We have come to learn from ‘the professor’, that is Mumbai. Whatever you say, Mumbai is Mumbai, and Maharashtra will learn something from them. Mumbai always teaches you something, whether it was 50 years back or 2024,” Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni’s approach was starkly different than the one ahead of the last season’s Ranji semifinal at the same venue in March. In charge of Tamil Nadu back then, Kulkarni had stated Mumbai cricket was at his fingertips but eventually saw TN stage a meek surrender to the domestic powerhouse.

“Even I have learnt a lot from Mumbai. Especially last season, I learnt a big lesson. I don’t want to say much about it, though!” added Kulkarni, under whose tutelage Mumbai won its 40th Ranji title in 2012-13.

While Surykumar Yadav’s availability will result in Mumbai having three Test cricketers in top-five, Thakur was looking forward to his battle against Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Maharashtra captain who is a prime contender to be India’s reserve opener for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Rutu is a phenomenal player. I have played against him when he was very young, now he is an experienced campaigner. It will be a good match-up against him,” said Thakur of his former Chennai Super Kings teammate.