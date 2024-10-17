MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MUM vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shardul Thakur pumped up for Maharashtrian derby

While Shardul Thakur – the Mumbai allrounder – hinted at a war of words over the next four days, Maharashtra coach Sulakshan Kulkarni preferred to lie low ahead of the tie.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 19:01 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai allrounder Shardul Thakur in a practice session on Thursday, ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at MCA BKC ground. 
Mumbai allrounder Shardul Thakur in a practice session on Thursday, ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at MCA BKC ground.  | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai allrounder Shardul Thakur in a practice session on Thursday, ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at MCA BKC ground.  | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

With the Ranji Trophy Group A league tie between the fiercest of neighbouring rivals also featuring a Mumbai stalwart as Maharashtra coach, the verbal duel was expected to begin ahead of the game. While Shardul Thakur – the Mumbai allrounder – hinted at a war of words over the next four days, Maharashtra coach Sulakshan Kulkarni preferred to lie low ahead of the tie.

“Maharashtra is always a team to play against and it’s the Maharashtrian Derby, so there will be some moments in the game that rivalry will be seen,” Thakur said at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Thursday.

A few moments earlier, Kulkarni had refrained from beginning the sledging match. “We have come to learn from ‘the professor’, that is Mumbai. Whatever you say, Mumbai is Mumbai, and Maharashtra will learn something from them. Mumbai always teaches you something, whether it was 50 years back or 2024,” Kulkarni said.

READ | Mumbai gets Suryakumar Yadav boost as it hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra

Kulkarni’s approach was starkly different than the one ahead of the last season’s Ranji semifinal at the same venue in March. In charge of Tamil Nadu back then, Kulkarni had stated Mumbai cricket was at his fingertips but eventually saw TN stage a meek surrender to the domestic powerhouse.

“Even I have learnt a lot from Mumbai. Especially last season, I learnt a big lesson. I don’t want to say much about it, though!” added Kulkarni, under whose tutelage Mumbai won its 40th Ranji title in 2012-13.

While Surykumar Yadav’s availability will result in Mumbai having three Test cricketers in top-five, Thakur was looking forward to his battle against Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Maharashtra captain who is a prime contender to be India’s reserve opener for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Rutu is a phenomenal player. I have played against him when he was very young, now he is an experienced campaigner. It will be a good match-up against him,” said Thakur of his former Chennai Super Kings teammate.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Mumbai /

Maharashtra /

Shardul Thakur /

Sulakshan Kulkarni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl v Australia; Healy ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  2. MUM vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shardul Thakur pumped up for Maharashtrian derby
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Minister Mandaviya discusses draft sports bill with stakeholders; emphasis on governance reforms
    PTI
  5. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024: Vivaan wins silver medal in trap, Anantjeet claims bronze in skeet
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. MUM vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shardul Thakur pumped up for Maharashtrian derby
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. MUM vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Preview: Mumbai gets Suryakumar Yadav boost as it hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu looks to continue winning run against Delhi without skipper Sai Kishore
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Ranji Trophy: Chatterjee makes stylish return to Bengal red-ball team in season opener against UP
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Ranji Trophy: Going through a purple patch, Abhimanyu Easwaran focuses on the present amidst India call-up buzz
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl v Australia; Healy ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  2. MUM vs MAH, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shardul Thakur pumped up for Maharashtrian derby
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Minister Mandaviya discusses draft sports bill with stakeholders; emphasis on governance reforms
    PTI
  5. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024: Vivaan wins silver medal in trap, Anantjeet claims bronze in skeet
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment