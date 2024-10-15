MagazineBuy Print

I want to play Test cricket for India: Sanju Samson

“I believe I have the skillset to succeed in red ball cricket and I just don’t want myself to be restricted to just white ball cricket. My desire is to play Test cricket for India,” Samson said.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 19:38 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Sanju Samson in action.
Sanju Samson in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sanju Samson in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Sanju Samson said he was keen and eager to play Test cricket and he said his aim was to become an all format player for India

“I believe I have the skillset to succeed in red ball cricket and I just don’t want myself to be restricted to just white ball cricket. My desire is to play Test cricket for India. Before the Duleep Trophy, the leadership group had told me that they were considering me for red ball cricket and asked me to take it seriously and play more Ranji Trophy matches,’’

“My preparation was good this time around. After the series against Sri Lanka I trained at the RR Academy with Rahul Dravid Sir and Zubin Bharucha and worked on my game. The century in the Duleep Trophy has given me a lot of confidence as it came against some of the best bowlers in the country,’’ said Sanju in an interaction with the media here on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad

Sanju thanked the Indian team management for backing him despite the failures in Sri Lanka and praised both captain SuryaKumar Yadav and coach Gautham Gambhir for his recent successful series against Bangladesh.

“Surya is a good communicator and there is clarity in what he wants from the players. He is a good leader and players trust him. Gautham bhai has always supported and backed me. When you have someone as a coach who believes in your ability, playing cricket becomes more enjoyable,’’ said Sanju.

“Normally when you play for India you are not sure of your role. But this time I was told three weeks in advance that I would be playing the series against Bangladesh as an opener. I was mentally prepared for the new role,’’ he added.

On hitting five sixes in an over against Bangladesh: “I believe in playing fearless cricket and do not shy away from taking the odd risk. It was my dream to hit five sixes in a match and I was in my zone that day and it came off, ‘’ he said who hasn’t stopped seeing the replays of his century against Bangladesh. 

