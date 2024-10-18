MagazineBuy Print

ISL LIVE Score: BFC v PFC, Indian Super League updates of Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, live streaming info

BFC vs PFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC, being played in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Updated : Oct 18, 2024 19:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri, who recently became the highest goalscorer in the Indian Super League, will look to continue his form against Punjab on the home ground.
Sunil Chhetri, who recently became the highest goalscorer in the Indian Super League, will look to continue his form against Punjab on the home ground.
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri, who recently became the highest goalscorer in the Indian Super League, will look to continue his form against Punjab on the home ground. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC, being played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

LINEUPS

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet(gk), Poojary, Bheke, Konsham, Roshan Singh, Noguera, Capo, Wangjam, Danu, Pereyra Diaz, Mendez

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar(gk), Lhungdim, Meitei, Novoselec, Abhishek Singh, Rai, Mrzljak, Prabhu, Sudheesh, Vidal, Augustine

LIVE UPDATES

MATCH PREVIEW

Bengaluru FC will take on Punjab FC in a top-of-the-table Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

BFC, with three wins and a draw, is first with 10 points while Punjab has nine after winning all three of its fixtures so far.

In the pre-match briefing, BFC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that form guides would count for little, for the teams last played more than a fortnight ago, before the international break.

Nonetheless, BFC would want to continue its perfect run at home this season, with all three victories coming in front of its faithful.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Bengaluru FC hosts Punjab FC in top-of-the-table clash

When will the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on October 18, Friday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch the Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC United FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sports18 1 channel on TV. The match will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Punjab FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25

