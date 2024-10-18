ISL LIVE Score: BFC v PFC, Indian Super League updates of Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC, being played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
LINEUPS
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet(gk), Poojary, Bheke, Konsham, Roshan Singh, Noguera, Capo, Wangjam, Danu, Pereyra Diaz, Mendez
Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar(gk), Lhungdim, Meitei, Novoselec, Abhishek Singh, Rai, Mrzljak, Prabhu, Sudheesh, Vidal, Augustine
LIVE UPDATES
MATCH PREVIEW
Bengaluru FC will take on Punjab FC in a top-of-the-table Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.
BFC, with three wins and a draw, is first with 10 points while Punjab has nine after winning all three of its fixtures so far.
In the pre-match briefing, BFC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that form guides would count for little, for the teams last played more than a fortnight ago, before the international break.
Nonetheless, BFC would want to continue its perfect run at home this season, with all three victories coming in front of its faithful.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Bengaluru FC hosts Punjab FC in top-of-the-table clash
