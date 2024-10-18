Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mhatre ton, Mumbai bowlers ensure good day at office against Maharashtra

Considering the traffic snarls that are observed in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the business hub where the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy is situated, the majority of the roads in the vicinity are converted into one-way traffic.

The first day of the Ranji Trophy clash between arch-rivals also witnessed one-way traffic. So dominant was Mumbai in all the departments that the defending champion was firmly placed in the driver’s seat on the opening day.

An all-round bowling attack bundled Maharashtra out for 126 in an extended morning session. Teenager Ayush Mhatre then starred with his maiden First Class hundred. Mhatre (127*, 163b, 17x4, 3x6) alone outscored Maharashtra and his vital partnerships with captain Ajinkya Rahane (99-run for the third wicket) and Shreyas Iyer (unbroken 97 for the fourth) meant Mumbai raced to 220 for three, a lead of 94.

Taking guard at the start of the afternoon session, Mhatre drove Maharashtra’s pace duo of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Pradeep Dadhe – preferred ahead of Mukesh Choudhary and Rajneesh Gurbani – with panache even after losing two seniors. Dadhe accounted for Prithvi Shaw (missed the line off a straight one) and Hardik Tamore (caught behind) but Mhatre was into his elements.

That he was set for a big one was clear when he scored a hat-trick of fours – two backfoot punches through covers followed by a flick through midwicket – in Hangargekar’s second spell. While the teenager celebrated his fifty with a six off left-arm spinner, he reached the triple-figure mark with a single to third in the last session.

Had it not been for the Mumbai bowlers’ good work, Mhatre wouldn’t have had it set up on a platter. On a slightly sticky pitch, the pace trio of Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi and Royston Dias dismantled the long batting order before Shams Mulani finished the innings off in a hurry.

Thakur’s much-anticipated duel with Ruturaj Gaikwad lasted only two balls as the pacer enticed Gaikwad into a false drive that flew to Mhatre at gully. Off the next ball, the promising Sachin Dhas was rapped on the pads with a full one.

From two for three, Maharashtra never recovered with Mohit Avasthi racing through the middle order, including the prized scalp of Ankeet Bawane, who was caught at gully.