MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mhatre ton, Mumbai bowlers ensure good day at office against Maharashtra

On a slightly sticky pitch, the pace trio of Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi and Royston Dias dismantled Maharashtra’s long batting order before Shams Mulani finished the innings off in a hurry.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 19:04 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai player Ayush Mhatre in action during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Maharashtra.
Mumbai player Ayush Mhatre in action during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai player Ayush Mhatre in action during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Considering the traffic snarls that are observed in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the business hub where the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy is situated, the majority of the roads in the vicinity are converted into one-way traffic.

The first day of the Ranji Trophy clash between arch-rivals also witnessed one-way traffic. So dominant was Mumbai in all the departments that the defending champion was firmly placed in the driver’s seat on the opening day.

An all-round bowling attack bundled Maharashtra out for 126 in an extended morning session. Teenager Ayush Mhatre then starred with his maiden First Class hundred. Mhatre (127*, 163b, 17x4, 3x6) alone outscored Maharashtra and his vital partnerships with captain Ajinkya Rahane (99-run for the third wicket) and Shreyas Iyer (unbroken 97 for the fourth) meant Mumbai raced to 220 for three, a lead of 94.

Taking guard at the start of the afternoon session, Mhatre drove Maharashtra’s pace duo of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Pradeep Dadhe – preferred ahead of Mukesh Choudhary and Rajneesh Gurbani – with panache even after losing two seniors. Dadhe accounted for Prithvi Shaw (missed the line off a straight one) and Hardik Tamore (caught behind) but Mhatre was into his elements.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Sudharsan’s maiden double hundred helps Tamil Nadu dominate Delhi on Day 1

That he was set for a big one was clear when he scored a hat-trick of fours – two backfoot punches through covers followed by a flick through midwicket – in Hangargekar’s second spell. While the teenager celebrated his fifty with a six off left-arm spinner, he reached the triple-figure mark with a single to third in the last session.

Had it not been for the Mumbai bowlers’ good work, Mhatre wouldn’t have had it set up on a platter. On a slightly sticky pitch, the pace trio of Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi and Royston Dias dismantled the long batting order before Shams Mulani finished the innings off in a hurry.

Thakur’s much-anticipated duel with Ruturaj Gaikwad lasted only two balls as the pacer enticed Gaikwad into a false drive that flew to Mhatre at gully. Off the next ball, the promising Sachin Dhas was rapped on the pads with a full one.

From two for three, Maharashtra never recovered with Mohit Avasthi racing through the middle order, including the prized scalp of Ankeet Bawane, who was caught at gully.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Mumbai /

Maharashtra /

Ajinkya Rahane /

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: New Zealand wins toss, to bat v West Indies; playing 11s OUT!
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL LIVE Score: BFC v PFC, Indian Super League updates of Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kuldeep rues lack of turn off the pitch after run-fest on Day 3
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mhatre ton, Mumbai bowlers ensure good day at office against Maharashtra
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans takes on Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls in season opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mhatre ton, Mumbai bowlers ensure good day at office against Maharashtra
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Sudharsan’s maiden double hundred helps Tamil Nadu dominate Delhi on Day 1
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Nagwaswalla, Gaja spoil Andhra’s party on Day 1, helps Gujarat to 289/8
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Sudharsan scores maiden First-Class double century
    Team Sportstar
  5. GUJ vs AND, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Preview: Gujarat hopes to make home advantage count against Andhra
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: New Zealand wins toss, to bat v West Indies; playing 11s OUT!
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL LIVE Score: BFC v PFC, Indian Super League updates of Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kuldeep rues lack of turn off the pitch after run-fest on Day 3
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mhatre ton, Mumbai bowlers ensure good day at office against Maharashtra
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans takes on Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls in season opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment