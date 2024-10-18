Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Sudharsan scores maiden First-Class double century

Tamil Nadu opener B Sai Sudharsan scored his maiden First-Class double century during his side’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 second round match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

The southpaw took the lead in Tamil Nadu’s innings after skipper N Jagadeesan was removed by pacer Navdeep Saini. Moreover, he found an able partner in Washington Sundar to help his team near the 400-run mark on Day 1.

In the first round match against Saurashtra, Sudharsan scored a 159-ball knock of 82. Earlier this year, the batter made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe.

Sudharsan has been in good touch this season, having scored a century for India C during Duleep Trophy against India A.

Last season, he played for the Gujarat Giants and scored 527 runs across 12 matches. His highest score of the season was 103 which he reached in 51 balls against the Chennai Super Kings.