Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Sudharsan scores maiden First-Class double century

The southpaw took the lead in Tamil Nadu’s innings after skipper N Jagadeesan was removed by pacer Navdeep Saini. Moreover, he found an able partner in Washington Sundar to help his team near the 400-run mark on Day 1.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 16:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India C’s B.Sai Sudharsan plays in action agaisnt India B during the Duleep Trophy cricket 2nd Match between India B vs India C at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B ground, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
India C’s B.Sai Sudharsan plays in action agaisnt India B during the Duleep Trophy cricket 2nd Match between India B vs India C at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B ground, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

India C's B.Sai Sudharsan plays in action agaisnt India B during the Duleep Trophy cricket 2nd Match between India B vs India C at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B ground, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Tamil Nadu opener B Sai Sudharsan scored his maiden First-Class double century during his side’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 second round match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

The southpaw took the lead in Tamil Nadu’s innings after skipper N Jagadeesan was removed by pacer Navdeep Saini. Moreover, he found an able partner in Washington Sundar to help his team near the 400-run mark on Day 1.

In the first round match against Saurashtra, Sudharsan scored a 159-ball knock of 82. Earlier this year, the batter made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe.

Sudharsan has been in good touch this season, having scored a century for India C during Duleep Trophy against India A.

Last season, he played for the Gujarat Giants and scored 527 runs across 12 matches. His highest score of the season was 103 which he reached in 51 balls against the Chennai Super Kings.

