Ranji Trophy 2024-25: 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre scores maiden First-Class hundred for Mumbai against Maharashtra

The right-handed opening batter, playing just his third First-Class game, handled the opponent bowlers with ease, getting to the three-figure mark in just 133 balls at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 16:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ayush Mhatre in action against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy second round.
Ayush Mhatre in action against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy second round. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
Ayush Mhatre in action against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy second round. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mumbai took control of its Ranji Trophy match-up against Maharashtra on the first day thanks to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre’s fighting hundred.

The right-handed opening batter, playing just his third First-Class game, handled the opponent bowlers with ease, getting to the three-figure mark in just 133 balls at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

Ayush Mhatre hits a shot against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy second round.
Ayush Mhatre hits a shot against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy second round. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
Ayush Mhatre hits a shot against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy second round. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mhatre smashed 14 fours and two sixes on his way to a hundred as he helped Mumbai gain an early first-innings lead.

Earlier in the day, Mhatre took three catches as Mumbai bundled out Maharashtra for just 126 inside the morning session.

After making his way through the uber-competitive Mumbai cricket circuit, the Virar-born Mhatre made his First-Class debut earlier this month for the side in the Irani Cup.

He made his Ranji Trophy debut in the first round of this season, scoring a fifty in the first innings against Baroda.

Ranji Trophy /

Mumbai

