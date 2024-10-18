Mumbai took control of its Ranji Trophy match-up against Maharashtra on the first day thanks to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre’s fighting hundred.

The right-handed opening batter, playing just his third First-Class game, handled the opponent bowlers with ease, getting to the three-figure mark in just 133 balls at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

Ayush Mhatre hits a shot against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy second round. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mhatre smashed 14 fours and two sixes on his way to a hundred as he helped Mumbai gain an early first-innings lead.

Earlier in the day, Mhatre took three catches as Mumbai bundled out Maharashtra for just 126 inside the morning session.

Ayush Mhatre steers Rajvardhan Hangargekar for a single to third-man and raises his bat after a maiden FC hundred. It's taken the teenaged opener just three games to get to the milestone. He has got there in only 133b, 178m, 14x4, 2x6. Mumbai 148/3 #MUMvMAH#RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/REfa6VJPmR — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 18, 2024

After making his way through the uber-competitive Mumbai cricket circuit, the Virar-born Mhatre made his First-Class debut earlier this month for the side in the Irani Cup.

He made his Ranji Trophy debut in the first round of this season, scoring a fifty in the first innings against Baroda.