Mumbai took control of its Ranji Trophy match-up against Maharashtra on the first day thanks to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre’s fighting hundred.
The right-handed opening batter, playing just his third First-Class game, handled the opponent bowlers with ease, getting to the three-figure mark in just 133 balls at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.
Mhatre smashed 14 fours and two sixes on his way to a hundred as he helped Mumbai gain an early first-innings lead.
Earlier in the day, Mhatre took three catches as Mumbai bundled out Maharashtra for just 126 inside the morning session.
After making his way through the uber-competitive Mumbai cricket circuit, the Virar-born Mhatre made his First-Class debut earlier this month for the side in the Irani Cup.
He made his Ranji Trophy debut in the first round of this season, scoring a fifty in the first innings against Baroda.
