PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan beats England by 152 runs to level series 1-1

Pakistan beat England by 152 runs in the second Test in Multan on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 12:41 IST , MULTAN, Pakistan - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Pakistan’s Noman Ali, second left, and teammates celebrates after winning the second Test cricket match against England.
Pakistan's Noman Ali, second left, and teammates celebrates after winning the second Test cricket match against England. | Photo Credit: AP
Pakistan’s Noman Ali, second left, and teammates celebrates after winning the second Test cricket match against England. | Photo Credit: AP

Noman Ali claimed eight wickets as Pakistan’s frontline spinners bowled them to a 152-run victory over England in the second Test in Multan on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Chasing 297 for victory on a turning track at the Multan Cricket Stadium, England was all out for 144 in the fourth day’s morning session.

Skipper Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England with 37 but their frontline batters struggled against the turning ball.

Noman was pick of the Pakistan bowlers claiming 8-46.

Pakistan was already in the ascendancy when England resumed on 36-2 needing an extraordinary batting effort to get anywhere near the target.

Vice captain Ollie Pope (22) fell in the second over of the day, giving off-spinner Sajid Khan a return catch before left-arm spinner Noman ran amok.

Noman dealt the tourists a body blow when he trapped Joe Root lbw for 18, a decision the batter reviewed but could not get overturned.

Harry Brook (16) fell to Noman in a similar fashion and England slumped to 88-6 when Jamie Smith was sent packing.

Stokes has played some match-defining knocks in his illustrious career and England badly needed a similar innings from him.

The captain, scoring at a run-a-ball rate, came dancing down the track against Noman and swung his bat only for it to fly out of his hands to midwicket.

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan had all the time in the world to collect the ball and whip off the bail with Stokes well out of the crease.

The third and final Test begins in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

