GUJ vs AND, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Preview: Gujarat hopes to make home advantage count against Andhra

In Ahmedabad, the toss could prove vital. In the last four matches played at the venue, the team batting first has mounted 500-plus totals twice to secure innings-victories.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 22:29 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
FILE PHOTO: Chintan Gaja-led Gujarat will hope to make it two wins in two rounds when it takes on Andhra in the Ranji Trophy fixture in Ahmedabad starting Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Chintan Gaja-led Gujarat will hope to make it two wins in two rounds when it takes on Andhra in the Ranji Trophy fixture in Ahmedabad starting Friday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chintan Gaja-led Gujarat will hope to make it two wins in two rounds when it takes on Andhra in the Ranji Trophy fixture in Ahmedabad starting Friday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU

Andhra will look to banish the ghosts of its ignominious opening-round batting collapse and open its account in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 when it visits Gujarat for its second-round Elite Group B match at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’ starting Friday.

The Ricky Bhui-led side lost nine wickets for 66 runs in its second innings against Vidarbha, squandering the chance to shoot down a 318-run target despite cruising at 177 for one at a point. Hence, its trip to the batter-friendly venue offers a chance at a timely intervention which could prevent its season from slipping away early on.

However, the toss could prove vital. In the last four matches played at the venue, the team batting first has mounted 500-plus totals twice to secure innings-victories.

Bhui, who has amassed 1091 runs in his last 10 First-Class games, will be keen on leading the charge and extending his purple patch from the Duleep Trophy. Hanuma Vihari, who sought greener pastures after the last season but was convinced to continue with Andhra eventually, could pocket runs here after marking his metaphorical second life with scores of 1 and 22 in the opening round.

READ | Bengal aims to continue momentum against underdog Bihar

The return of Nitish Kumar Reddy, buoyed by his T20I debut against Bangladesh earlier this month, could prove handy reinforcement with the willow.

Gujarat heads into Friday’s contest after a 126-run triumph over Hyderabad, which was built on the back of the 181-run essay from Manan Hingrajia. The southpaw’s efforts were assisted by half-centuries from Urvil Patel and Umang Patel.

The 2016/17 Ranji Trophy winner failed to secure a win at this ground last season and would want to ride the early momentum to wipe out this blemish.

Captain Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla spearhead the home side’s pace attack and shared seven wickets in their first-round win. Left-arm orthodox Siddharth Desai would want to emulate his performance from his outing here last season, when he claimed 10 wickets against Tripura.

Andhra will have Lalith Mohan and Tripurana Vijay at hand in case of any purchase off the surface. In K.V. Sasikanth and Cheepurapalli Stephen, the visitor has a pace unit that would be no stranger to grinding out under unfavourable conditions.

